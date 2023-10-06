The Big Picture Hypnosis Mic is a multimedia project that revolves around rappers and hypnosis microphones, which are used as weapons in battles.

Season 1 focuses on the Division Rap Battle where four divisions compete for territory and status, ultimately leading to Matenro's victory.

Season 2 will further explore the history of the hypnosis microphones, introduce new characters and divisions, and delve into the political unrest and drama surrounding the divisions and the Party of Words.

It’s been three years since Hypnosis Mic graced our screens with Season 1, Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima. (What a mouthful.) The anime is an adaptation of the popular multimedia project that surrounds groups of rappers — often referred to as divisions — that have appeared due to the implementation of hypnosis microphones after a government takeover. If you’re confused, don’t worry. It’s been a while, and the story’s a bit convoluted to begin with. The anime’s second season, dubbed Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima+ is set to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. If you need a refresher on Season 1, you’re in the right place!

Season 1 of 'Hypnosis Mic' Sets the Scene Hypnosis Mic is a rather sprawling project with drama tracks, albums, manga, and stage plays, and the anime’s first season focuses on adapting the bare bones of the story, for better or for worse. The story takes place in the aftermath of World War III, which has wiped out a third of the world’s population. The war raged on due to men not wanting to cease armed combat to have any kind of discussions or negotiations. By the end of the war, most governments became exclusively run by women, who eradicated weapons. Now all conflicts, small or large scale, are fought with hypnosis microphones.

Hypnosis microphones (or hypnosis mics) are unique “weapons” that channel a user’s lyrics to affect an opponent’s sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems and sometimes their minds. This can cause visual and auditory hallucinations, pain, and injury similar to physical attacks and psychological damage. Hypnosis mics, once activated, will change to fit their user’s personality and ability. Some characters, such as police officer Jyuto Iruma and ex-Navy officer Rio Mason Busujima, have police and military-grade microphones that are more powerful than an average one. Using these microphones, teams of four divisions (Ikebukuro’s Buster Bros!!, Yokohama's Mad Trigger Crew, Shibuya’s Fling Posse, and Shinjuku’s Matenro) participate in rap battles to claim territory and status. In this first season, this leads up to the Division Rap Battle, where each team is invited to Chuohku — a bordered area where only women are allowed to live — to battle each other for money and the territory of the losing divisions.

Who Were the Winners of Season 1?

Most of the first season is focused on building up the characters and teams and establishing their style and motives. It’s through these episodes that we learn that the division leaders (Ramuda, Samatoki, Jakurai, and Ichiro) were once in a notorious rap group called The Dirty Dawg (T.D.D.) and ended up parting ways after the first Division Rap Battle due to a falling out between Ichiro, who felt Samatoki had been willing to sacrifice the safety of his younger brothers for victory, and Samatoki, who thinks Ichiro turned his younger sister against him. We also learn that two other members, Ramuda and Jakurai, had a falling out due to an incident involving Jakurai’s assistant, Yotsutsuji, being put into a coma. Aside from these issues in the anime, the other members seem to get along with each other.

We also find out during the season that Ramuda is working for the Party of Words and during Fing Posse’s battle with Matenro, he’s been tasked to use the True Hypnosis Mic to brainwash Jakurai. Doing so would kill Ramuda, so Ramuda decides to instead use the microphone to kill Jakurai so the Party of Words gets nothing. However, he’s stopped at the last minute by his teammates Dice and Gentaro, and Fling Posse ultimately loses their battle. This takes them out of the competition and sends Matenro to the final round. The other qualifying match was between Mad Trigger Crew and Buster Bros!!. Mad Trigger Crew had the upper hand throughout the battle and managed to take out Saburo and Jiro, and Ichiro managed to take out Jyuto and Rio. Ichiro and Samatoki went head-to-head, but Samatoki managed to secure the victory and send Mad Trigger Crew to the final round.

The final battle is held between Matenro and Mad Trigger Crew. Mad Trigger Crew manages to secure the first half of the battle by nearly taking out Hifumi and Doppo and leaving Jakurai open for attack as he tries to heal his team. However, Doppo and Hifumi recover just in time to support Jakurai in a group attack, which Jyuto and Rio take the brunt of to keep Samatoki in the fight. Samatoki is defeated, making Matenro the winner of the Division Rap Battle.

How Is Season 2 of 'Hypnosis Mic' Set Up?

The first season ends with the divisions all uniting to take out Secret Aliens, a group sent after them by the Party of Words. They manage to defeat them, but soon Chuohku’s army arrives to arrest them all. However, they’re ordered to retreat soon after, leaving the divisions to figure out their next move. Meanwhile, Rei Amayado, creator of the hypnosis mics, is introduced and revealed to be working with the Party of Words. They discuss the next phase of their plan as Samatoki’s sister, Nemu, appears, now wearing the uniform of a high-ranked Party of Words member. It cuts back to the divisions, who have now turned on each other yet again and are ready to have another battle.

The end of Season 1 introduced an essential character in the series, Rei, who will become important in the second season as the history of the microphones is further explored and his connection to the divisions (particularly Ikebukuro’s Buster Bros!!) is revealed. The addition of two new divisions, Osaka’s Dotsuitare Hompo and Nagoya’s Bad Ass Temple, has also been confirmed by the Season 1 finale, and we’ll be seeing more of the Party of Words and their plans involving the divisions, as well as Ramuda’s involvement with them. Season 2 promises more music, more political unrest, and more general insanity as it introduces new characters and continues to tell the story of the divisions and their drama.