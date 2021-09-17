The film is set to go into production on September 27th in Austin, Texas.

Actress Hala Finley is once again teaming up with director Robert Rodriguez for a starring role. Solstice Studios announced today that Finley is joining Ben Affleck and Alice Braga in Rodriguez’s newest action thriller, Hypnotic, set to go into production on September 27. Rodriguez serves as both director and co-writer (with Max Borenstein) on the project, which is produced by Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella, and John Graham.

Hypnotic tells the story of a detective (Affleck) who becomes entangled in a mystery surrounding a secret government program while investigating a series of impossible, high-profile crimes. Finley, who worked previously with Rodriguez on the Netflix film We Can Be Heroes, plays the detective’s missing daughter, a piece in the larger puzzle he must attempt to solve before it’s too late.

Finley has risen to acclaim with her recent starring role in We Can Be Heroes, as well as for playing Emme Burns on four seasons of Man With A Plan with Friends star Matt LeBlanc. She has a number of projects lined up alongside Hypnotic, including Paradise Highway, where she will co-star alongside Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche, and Shelter, starring Zazie Beetz and Melissa Leo.

Hypnotic is one of Rodriguez’s numerous upcoming and recent projects, including Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, the concert film featuring Billie Eilish recently released on Disney+, which he co-directed with Patrick Osborne. Rodriguez also serves as executive producer and director on The Book of Boba Fett alongside Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, set to be released on Disney+ sometime this December.

Hypnotic is produced by Solstice Studios and Studio 8, with Studio 8 CEO Robinov overseeing the project. Rodriguez also serves as executive producer on the film alongside Robinov, Grahan, and Danella. No release date has been announced for the film as of yet.

