Collider is excited to exclusively debut the trailer for XYZ Films' new trailer for Hypochondriac, an upcoming horror movie about a man haunted by childhood traumas and nightmarish visions. The movie stars Zach Villa as Will, a gay potter who loses control over his life when his darkest memories come to life.

The trailer opens with an image of Will sitting alone in the corner of an empty room. The man is obviously disturbed, and it doesn’t take long for us to find out why. There’s a hellish creature haunting Will, with sharp teeth and yellow eyes that glow in the dark. Apparently, only Will can see this creature lurking in the shadows and waiting to attack its prey, more than enough reason for Will to question his sanity. And while doctors attributed Will’s condition to stress, he will do whatever it takes to discover the origin of his sickness. It’s not for nothing that the movie is called Hypochondriac, after the medical condition that leads people to self-diagnosis and medication abuse.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse into Will’s life before he begins to be chased by the monster. Will works as a potter, a job that seems to please him. He also has a loving boyfriend who’s always there to support him. So, while there's no such thing as a perfect life, we could say Will's routine is enviable. However, after he passes out for apparently no reason, Will is forced to confront the horrors of his past. Apparently, Will’s mother tried to kill him when he was a child, a terrible event that led her to be committed to a mental health institution. And when Will starts to have visions, he can’t help but wonder if he inherited his mother’s mental health issues or if maybe she was capable of seeing things other people couldn’t.

Image via XYZ Films

RELATED: 'They/Them': Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About Blumhouse's Conversion Camp Horror Film

Hypochondriac is written and directed by Addison Heimann in his debut feature film. The film also stars Devon Graye, Paget Brewster, Marlene Forte, Madeline Zima, Yumarie Morales, and Chris Doubek.

Hypochondriac will come to theaters on July 29. After that, the movie becomes available on digital and VOD on August 4. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for Hypochondriac: