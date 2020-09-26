New ‘Hyrule Warriors’ Trailer & Gameplay Footage Preview ‘Breath of the Wild’ Prequel

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the forthcoming Switch prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Hyrule Warriors was first announced earlier in September. This prequel game will be set 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, filling in the gaps of Link’s backstory and introducing us to a whole new cast of characters in the process. The ultimate goal of Hyrule Warriors? To save the titular mythical land of Hyrule from the impending Calamity.

The official trailer for Hyrule Warriors gives us a proper introduction to all of the new characters joining Link on this new quest. One of the buzziest reveals in the trailer is the reveal of Impa, the legendary warrior and adviser to Zelda. As we meet a variety of new characters, we’re also given a sneak preview of various combat scenarios and the skills each new warrior brings to the table. Overall, this trailer is far more action-packed than its announcement trailer predecessor.

Additionally, more than 10 minutes of new gameplay footage was unveiled at the 2020 Tokyo Games Show by Japanese publisher, developer, and distributor Koei Tecmo (via Kotaku). The gameplay footage put a focus on Link and Impa, as well as the look and feel of combat. We also got a new look at the different champions of Hyrule Warriors. Among the many features revealed in the gameplay footage were new methods of attack for Link. All in all, the new trailer and gameplay footage make it seem like Hyrule Warriors will be an exciting step forward in the Zelda franchise.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be released on November 20. You can watch the newest trailer below. Get even more Nintendo updates here.

Plus, here’s the first gameplay footage, captured and shared by YouTube channel GameXplain:

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.