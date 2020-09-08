Nintendo Reveals ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Prequel in New ‘Hyrule Warriors’ Title

Introducing Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a new story set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Battle as legendary warriors and experience the emotional events of the Great Calamity first-hand. Launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch, November 20. Pre-order now: https://www.zelda.com/hyrule-warriors/

I have a confession to make: I have never played one second of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. I know … I know. But now, thanks to Nintendo, I might just have the best one-two punch to get in on the 2017 Game of the Year-winner hype.

While it’s a far cry from Breath of the Wild 2, Nintendo’s recently announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity connects to the previously released epic adventure by way of a prequel, taking place some 100 years before the events of BotW. Those of you who already know the story of Link’s grand Switch story will recognize both the legendary warriors and the Great Calamity that formed the mythology leading to Link’s awakening, but now, you’ll get to set out as those very warriors and play out their heroics first-hand. (I’m sure everyone is going to come out of this world-ending war just fine, right?)

You can pre-order the digital version of the game now. If you do, you get Link’s Lucky Ladle, which, c’mon, who doesn’t want that?

One of the weapons Link can use in the game. You can equip this for battle (paired with a Pot Lid), or you can fuse it with other weapons for stat boosts.

Lots more is to be found in each of Nintendo’s videos about the upcoming game, releasing November 20th on the Switch, but I’m very much looking forward to the unique experience of playing the prequel first before diving into the original game. How about you?

More follows below, including co-op battles against Calamity Ganon!

