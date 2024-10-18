Peacock is about to come down with a case of Hysteria!. The new Satanic panic thriller is now available on the streaming platform, boasting a talented cast including Julie Bowen, Emjay Anthony, and Bruce Campbell as members of a small town caught up in a witch hunt in the late 1980s. Adding to the star power on the side of evil, however, is Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp in an unrecognizable turn as Midwestern zealot mother Tracy Whitehead, who helps whip the town up in a religious frenzy. During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio, Camp and Bowen dished on what to expect from Tracy and how she compares to Camp's villainess on HBO's True Blood.

Hysteria! takes place in Happy Hollow, a small town rocked by the disappearance of a beloved varsity quarterback and increasingly turning to the occult. A struggling high school band decides to take advantage of the newfound attention by rebranding into a Satanic metal group, advertising with pentagrams and infusing lyrics hailing the lord of darkness. When more disappearances, along with a string of murders and supposedly supernatural happenings begin haunting the town, the band's leather-studded backs have a bright red bulls-eye on them and Tracy is the type to lead the witch hunt. The increasing fears of Satan's influence draw more of the townsfolk to embrace her religious ravings, making her all the more dangerous.

Camp has a knack for playing "crazy women," but she's seen plenty of comparisons drawn from Tracy to Sarah Newlin. Her recurring True Blood character similarly comes off as a warm and kind individual at first until her deeply discriminatory anti-vampire beliefs surface, escalating to some disturbing political maneuvering to promote hatred toward their kind and try to eliminate them. Camp explained what draws her to those layered, deranged roles and how her past experience has prepared her for the inner turmoil of Tracy:

"The True Blood character that everybody keeps referencing, I loved being on that show. It's a vampire, campy HBO fantastical show, but I do think that every role I've ever gotten in my life has kind of prepared me for the next role. I feel like I fall in love with these crazy women. A lot of them are crazy, and they are wearing a mask of some kind, and they're projecting this sort of perfect image, but there's a lot of inner turmoil going on inside. I don't know why I'm attracted to roles like that, but they're complex and they're fun to play as an actor."

Camp's 'Hysteria!' Role Created Joy for Her Castmates

According to Bowen, Camp's performance hits its peak in the finale. When asked to isolate a moment that brought her the most joy while filming, she recalled a time when Camp got the chance to monologue like any good villain all while she could just listen with her eyes closed. It was a testament to the unpredictability of where Hysteria! was going to take its frenzied characters next, as she remembered her co-star continuing to find new levels mid-speech that made it hard to look away from her even when she wasn't supposed to have eyes on her:

"In the finale, which was very, very challenging, my character is not altogether mentally present. I don't want to spoil it too much, but Anna had this massive monologue going on while I’ve basically got my eyes closed. It was so delightful to literally experience. She's a f---ing genius. I literally had my eyes closed, and every now and again, I'd be like [opens her eyes], because she was finding new stuff in it every time. It was so joyful, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know what's ever going to happen with this show, but this moment makes me so proud.”"

Similarly, it was an important opportunity for Camp to take Bowen on that wild ride with her. "I will say in that moment, there was sort of this camaraderie," she added. "I didn't really get that many scenes with her until the very end, and there's a trust that you have to have, and it makes it so much easier when you're playing against, and we're supposed to not be getting along in extreme ways. There's a beauty when you can look at your fellow actor and you can trust them, and you can go places with them. I really feel like I had so many moments, especially with you in that scene." The Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman-written show, produced by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, gave its stars the freedom to let loose and build a rapport as they took the material to new heights.

All episodes of Hysteria! is now available on Peacock. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from New York Comic Con as the event continues.

Hysteria! Hysteria! is set during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, follows a struggling high school heavy metal band that capitalizes on the town's sudden interest in the occult. This leads to a series of strange events, including murders and kidnappings, resulting in a witch hunt that targets the band.



Cast Julie Bowen , Bruce Campbell Chiara Aurelia , Nikki Hahn , Jessica Luza , Eric Tiede , Jennie Page , Emjay Anthony , Allison Scagliotti , Brogan Hall , Anna Camp Main Genre Thriller Seasons 1

