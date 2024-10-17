At some point in their lives, every kid tries to defy their parent's wishes to do something they do not approve of. Unfortunately for Emjay Anthony, he got caught in the act at the height of the Satanic panic and is about to pay a hefty price. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at Peacock's new 1980s-set series Hysteria! showing Anthony trying and failing to go out with his friends after Julie Bowen traps him in a lie. With the town in a moral panic over supposed "supernatural activity," she lays down the law in a vicious fashion to show there will be no lying, and certainly no "devil worship," in her house.

In the clip, Dylan (Anthony), is just getting off the phone with his friends, only to turn around and find out that his mom Linda (Bowen) was listening in. He tries to explain away that they all had plans to see "Weird" Al Yankovik's cult classic film UHF at the drive-in. Upon further questioning, however, his story falls apart faster than a house of cards when Linda points out his guitar and shows him a flyer for a concert by "Dethkrunch," a new metal band with Satanic themes embracing the town's obsession with the occult that he may have a hand in. Lies coupled with his devilish plans land Dylan a weekend grounded in his room with his furious mother determined not to let any of the dark arts enter her home or influence her family.

Hysteria! centers on the struggling high school metal band mentioned in the poster, as they quickly rebrand to a Satanic metal group and ride the momentum of the era to success. Their actions are spurred on by the recent disappearance of the school's beloved varsity quarterback, which sent their town of Happy Hollow into a frenzy. However, when a wider and more bizarre string of murders and kidnappings strike the town, along with reported cases of supernatural activity, fingers start pointing toward the bandmates and their devil music. A leather-clad witch hunt is on as the local citizens are drawn further into hysteria over the forces of evil that may be at play in their home.

Who Is Behind 'Hysteria!'?

At the helm of the new thriller is Stitchers writer Matthew Scott Kane and The Orville showrunner and Family Guy producer David A. Goodman. The talented pair brings together a starry cast featuring a mix of genre standouts and Emmy winners led by Happy Gilmore's Bowen and Krampus's Anthony. Anna Camp, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, and Nikki Hahn make up the remaining series regulars while the stellar list of guest stars is led by the chainsaw-wielding, Deadite-killing Bruce Campbell alongside Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska. Good Fear Content's Chris Bender and Jake Weiner serve as executive producers with Kane and Goodman alongside Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Hysteria! releases all eight episodes on Peacock on Friday, October 18. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

