The ‘80s vibes are alive in the official trailer for Peacock’s upcoming horror series, Hysteria! Blending slasher flicks with the Satanic Panic and tossing in horror icon Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead) for good measure, the latest look covers all the bases of a solid horror comedy but in episodic form. Joining Campbell in the production’s leading ensemble is a familiar lineup of the industry’s biggest faces, including Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Intentions).

A high school football player has gone missing and the town of Happy Hollow is at its wits’ end in the opening sequences of the new trailer for Hysteria! Having gone unseen and unnoticed his entire life, teenager Dylan Campbell (Emjay Anthony) laments to his bandmates and friends about the town’s obsession with the missing student. Spotting an opportunity to capitalize on the tragedy, Dylan suggests that they lean into the Satanic aspect of the possible murder case to bring in a crowd to their next show. And, while it works and their popularity skyrockets, the friends quickly learn that they might be covering up something incredibly sinister lurking within the town.

Filling out the rest of the title’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Kezii Curtis (Charm City Kings), Nikki Hahn (Adventures in Babysitting), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope), Nolan North (Uncharted), Elijah Richardson (King Jack), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13) and Jessica Treska (Sharp Objects). John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons & Dragons) serve as executive producers alongside Good Fear Content’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman (The Orville) also executive produced and served as co-scribes on the project.

Peacock’s Spooky Scary Halloween Season

Along with the October 18 arrival of Hysteria! Peacock is set to be the premiere destination for all things Halloween. The streamer is also preparing to welcome another haunting series, Teacup, which is backed by James Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster. Aside from the new shows, audiences can head over to the platform to stream countless genre flicks, including Queen of the Damned, Sleepy Hollow, and a grab bag of Hellraiser movies.

Check out the new trailer for Hysteria! above, and tune into Peacock on October 18 for the entire first season. If streaming isn’t your jam, the first episode will also be available on USA Network and Syfy on October 18, with the former airing new episodes every Friday.