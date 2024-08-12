The Big Picture Hysteria! is a spooky pop-horror thriller set in the late 1980s during the Satanic Panic era in Happy Hollow.

The series follows a high school heavy metal band that becomes entangled in murders and kidnappings in the town.

Starring Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and Bruce Campbell, Hysteria! premieres on October 18 on Peacock, USA Network, and Syfy.

Heaven is a place on Earth in the debut teaser for Peacock’s upcoming spooky series, Hysteria! But, as viewers will see when the series premieres on Friday, October 18, there’s nothing heavenly about what’s happening behind closed doors in this town’s quiet suburbs. Along with Peacock, viewers can also catch the Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead) led series on USA Network and Syfy.

The first promo for Hysteria! looks like a commercial for the quaint and charming town of Happy Hollow with Belinda Carlisle’s classic tune “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” playing overtop aerial shots of the village and glimpses of the civilians getting a start on their day. Inside the home of Linda Campbell (Bowen), the song is blasting through the headphones connected to her Walkman as she pops food in the microwave and starts to unload the dish rack. Bopping around to the sweet sounds of one of the decade’s biggest hits, the fun comes to an end when something scrambles the energy current. Peeking in the microwave to check on her meal, Linda’s shocked when a pair of demonic eyes meet hers.

Filling out the ensemble cast of Hysteria! are Emjay Anthony (Krampus), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer), Nikki Hahn (Adventures in Babysitting), Garret Dillahunt (Red Right Hand), Kezii Curtis (Charm City Kings), Nolan North (Uncharted), Elijah Richardson (King Jack), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Allison Scagliotti (Drake & Josh) and Jessica Treska (Roswell, New Mexico).

What Is ‘Hysteria!’ About?

Penned and executive produced by Matthew Scott Kane (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and David A. Goodman (Family Guy), Hysteria! is billed as a “pop-horror thriller” series that’s set in the late 1980s during the height of the Satanic Panic. Happy Hollow has always been an idyllic place to raise a family, but when a varsity quarterback vanishes without a trace, the residents can’t help but wonder if there are darker forces at play. Meanwhile, the local high school’s heavy metal band decides to take the town’s paranoia and use it as a platform for their music. All goes according to plan until a string of murders, kidnappings, and other supernatural events pulls the metalheads into the spotlight — just not in the way they were hoping.

Check out the debut teaser from Hysteria! above, and tune into Peacock on October 18 for the series’ premiere.