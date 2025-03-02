It's no surprise that Stranger Things has been one of the most successful shows of the past decade due to its fresh and fun take on the sci-fi horror genre. While the much-awaited final season is yet to have a specific release date, there is one show that fans will surely find interesting: Peacock's Hysteria! The 2024 series, despite its cancellation, offers a wild rollercoaster ride about all things dark and occult​​​​​​. Much like Stranger Things, Hysteria! has a lot of iconic 80s horror references, teens trying to save their unsuspecting town, a killer soundtrack, and creepy satanic practices. However, Hysteria! manages to step away from Stranger Things' shadow by having a lighter atmosphere and sometimes-cliche-but-still-funny scenes. It's a fresh addition to the genre, further fueled by great performances from the actors. But what is Hysteria! actually about?

‘Hysteria!’ Takes Place During the Satanic Panic

Image via Peacock

Hysteria! takes the audience to a small town named Happy Hollow in the 1980s. Here, people are quietly living their lives, and teenagers are creating their own identities. However, the town suddenly gets shaken by the rise of Satanic panic — an era where moral hysteria led to the mass belief that Satan existed and was a corrupting force — especially since one local teen goes missing. People grow increasingly paranoid as the days pass by. For instance, there is a group of religious parents who come together and try to denounce the devil as it is responsible for corrupting their children. One of these parents is Linda (Julie Bowen), who has a son named Dylan (Emjay Anthony). Dylan is part of a rather unsuccessful heavy metal band alongside his friends Jordy (Chiara Aurelia) and Spud (Kezii Curtis). Struggling to make their band known, these teens thought of an idea to ride the Satanic panic so people would be familiar with them. However, things don’t go as smoothly as expected.

The bandmates soon become a target for the people in town, suspecting them of doing satanic rituals that involve sacrificing lives to gain fame. Linda hears the rumors and becomes concerned about her son, yet she remains protective over him. Hysteria! shows how things can go south in an instant once a particular rumor goes bigger and reaches more people. In this case, the Satanic panic affects Happy Hollow deeper and deeper once the band tries to ride the wave — not knowing the consequences.

‘Hysteria!’ Kills It With Its 80s Aesthetic and Dark Humor

Image via Peacock

The Peacock original gives an interesting and refreshing take on horror comedy. Like Stranger Things, Hysteria! is set in the 1980s and involves people panicking at the idea of the devil coming for vengeance. Satanic Panic did happen in real life, with a lot of people ending up falling victim or suspect. Due to this, numerous cases of assault and abuse relating to occult rituals have been recorded. Hysteria! follows this craze by showing it through different perspectives — from devout Christians to realists, though told in a more exaggerated way. The show nails it with its nostalgia pump and engrossing storyline. Clichés, such as church-going moms scared of their children and teens trying to be the hero, are present, but it’s shown in a way that doesn’t feel too cheesy or predictable, making it all the more interesting to watch.

'Hysteria!' Boasts Phenomenal Comedy-Horror Performances