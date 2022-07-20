Today, Deadline revealed that Netflix will be bringing back its hard-hitting, emotional true crime series, I Am A Killer for a third season. For the last two seasons, the ten-episode installments have been taking us behind the bars of some of America’s most high-security prisons and peering into the pasts of convicted murderers who are spending their lives on death row for the crimes they’ve committed. It’s been almost three years since the second season dropped, making the announcement of the show’s return a long time in the making.

In Season 3, we can expect more of the same stories told and lives changed as the camera crews at Sky Studios’ Transistor Films sign their names on the visitors list and go through prison security to reach their interviewees. As they sit down with each inmate, a similar layout will unfold with each prisoner recounting their lives, the crime that landed them in their jail cells, the motive and drive behind their actions, and what they think about it now after years down the line after some time served. One thing that will change from previous installments is the number of episodes as Season 3 is cutting itself down to only six episodes.

So far, the series has done a wonderful job of conveying both sides of those waiting on the infamous death row. We’ve heard stories from some who are happy with where they are - with one inmate sharing their disturbing story of murdering their own cellmate in order to land there. We’ve also heard from those who thoroughly regret their actions or who stand by their fight-or-flight reasons for ending up locked behind bars with no hope of release.

Image via Netflix

One of those latter stories inspired a spinoff titled I Am a Killer: Released. The limited series followed the life of Dale Wayne Sigler who had been spending his life behind bars after murdering a Subway employee in Texas back in 1990. Over three episodes, audiences watched as Sigler made his way back out into the world and was met by some who agreed with the court’s decision and others who believed the man should still be behind bars. Along with the series spinoff, the popularity of I Am A Killer also spawned a book which was written by Danny Tipping, the founder of Transistor and co-executive producer of the show. The book landed on shelves earlier this year.

If you’re jonesing for your next true crime fix, you won’t need to wait much longer as I Am A Killer Season 3 hits Netflix in late August. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below to get a taste of what you can expect.