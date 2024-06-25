The Big Picture I Am: Celine Dion received rave reviews but didn't do well in theaters, making just $281,000.

The documentary sheds light on Dion's battle with stiff-person syndrome and her isolation during the pandemic.

The film holds a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, showcasing Dion's incredible journey to stardom.

Ahead of its Prime Video debut on Tuesday, Amazon MGM released the new documentary film I Am: Celine Dion in limited domestic theaters this past weekend. But despite excellent reviews and the recent commercial success of (admittedly different) documentary films about pop stars such as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, the movie didn’t exactly move the needle theatrically. It generated around $281,000 from 480 domestic theaters, for a per-theater average of just $587.

By comparison, director Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness made more money despite playing in just five theaters this weekend; the absurdist dark comedy grossed $377,000, for a PTA of $75,000. I Am: Celine Dion finished at the number 15 spot on the weekend chart, behind the horror holdover The Strangers: Chapter 1, but ahead of indies such as Ghostlight, Robot Dreams, and I Saw the TV Glow. The weekend was dominated, for the second time in a row, by Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which generated over $100 million.

Directed by the Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion details the iconic singer’s battle with stiff-person syndrome, which has affected not only her movement, but also her ability to sing. I Am: Celine Dion features Dion narrating her experiences with the extremely rare disease, while also reflecting on her incredible achievements as the queen of power ballads. The film also highlights the isolation that she experienced during the pandemic, unable to perform for the thousands of fans that she was accustomed to.

The Movie Has a Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Your browser does not support the video tag.

I Am: Celine Dion has received universal acclaim; it holds a rare 100% “fresh” approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 18 reviews so far. In recent years, several musicians have been featured in intimate documentaries that shed light on their true personalities, beyond their often larger-than-life stage personas. Swift starred in Miss Americana, which debuted on Netflix in 2020. The streamer also released Gaga: Five Foot Two, featuring Lady Gaga. The film Halftime saw Jennifer Lopez reflecting on her life, while late icons Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain’s achievements were documented in the acclaimed movies Amy and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.

Arguably best known for her Oscar-winning song “My Heart Will Go On,” which was featured in James Cameron’s modern classic Titanic, Dion has also performed music for Beauty and the Beast, Bicentennial Man, and more recently, Deadpool 2. You can watch I Am: Celine Dion in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.