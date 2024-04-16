The Big Picture Look forward to a raw and honest glimpse into Celine Dion's life as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome in the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

Director Irene Taylor captures Dion's resilience in dealing with her illness, showing her dedication to her fans and passion for performing.

Available globally on Prime Video on June 25, this documentary promises to be a love letter to all fans of the iconic superstar.

A new image has been released from a documentary on famous singer Celine Dion's life. The documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, will be available globally on June 25. The documentary is directed by Irene Taylor (Leave No Trace). It will give audiences a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. According to Deadline, the documentary was filmed over the course of a year. In it, Dion discusses her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. According to Amazon, the documentary serves as a love letter to her fans. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," Dion says.

Two of Irene Taylor's most recent documentaries include Trees And Other Entanglements, which was released last year by HBO, and she also won a Columbia-DuPont Award for her investigative film Leave No Trace: A Hidden History Of The Boy Scouts. She also recently directed another music-related documentary, Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (2019). I Am: Celine Dion was produced by Sony Music Vision, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films.

Where to Watch 'I Am: Celine Dion'?

Image via Sony Pictures

It will be available in more than 240 countries once released on Prime Video. Head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, says that it's an honor to be trusted with Dion's story and that Dion is "a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion but by her dedication to her fans." Salke says that the documentary "pulls back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis."

The snapshot documentary, following Dion around for that year, is not new to the genre of documentaries on musicians. One of the most recent uses of this documentary style was in the 2020 documentary Miss Americana directed by Lana Wilson. The documentary followed another internationally known singer, Taylor Swift, from her Reputation Stadium Tour (2018) through the release of her seventh studio album Lover.

I Am: Celine Dion will stream on Prime Video on June 25.

