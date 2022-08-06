Ever since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 Marvel fans have been taken aback by the cuteness of Baby Groot. The tree of few words has been a lovable and hilarious addition to the guardians, whether he has been fully grown or still just a sapling. Given that we missed quite a bit of Groot growing up (and the fact that Marvel fans love him) Disney has decided to release a miniseries focused on some of his amusing adventures from seedling to Guardian. Here's everything you need to know about I Am Groot.

Image via Marvel Studios

Related:New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character

I Am Groot has a planned release day of August 10, 2022, and will be available exclusively on Disney+. Unlike other series that have premiered on the streaming service lately, all five of the episodes will be released simultaneously, so you can watch all of Groot’s travels at the same time. And you really can take it in all at the same time because the entire project consists of only 20 minutes worth of content.

Watch the I Am Groot Trailer

Under normal circumstances, I would call a single-minute-long trailer underwhelming for any Marvel project, but in this case, we may have received a more in-depth look than any other series to date. The single publicly released trailer consists of a roughly one-minute glimpse into what appears to be 3-4 of the shorts. Given that the producers used a whopping 5 percent of the final product in the trailer it gives the audience a clear picture of what Groot has in store for us.

You can watch the trailer here:

Who Are the Cast and Crew of I Am Groot?

In what should be a surprise to no one, the cast of I am Groot is adorably small. Vin Diesel plays Groot once again, and he is joined by Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. If you were hoping for a ton of Rocket and Groot interaction, you will be disappointed, as Bradley Cooper only appears in one of the five episodes. It is quite possible that the words “I am Groot” will be the only dialogue present in four of the episodes, which has to be some sort of record.

As for the producers, we have Kevin Feige continuing his masterful piloting of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for all five episodes and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn joining him for one episode. Other than that we have Kristen Lepore, a Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer, as the director for the rest of the miniseries.

What Do We Know About the Plot of I Am Groot?

From what we can tell from the trailer and reports from the episodes released early at El Capitan Theaters and San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the series mainly focuses on Baby Groot in a kind of Gulliver's Travelers sort of way. Most of the interactions will be between Groot and various alien species for these short fun-filled episodes.

When Does I Am Groot Take Place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?

Image via Marvel Studios

According to Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum, I Am Groot “takes place actually between the end of Guardians 2 and before the tag scene in Guardians 2. So, it's in this narrow window where Groot in that kind of post toddler stage of development.”

This is a pretty narrow timeline, and that presumably leaves some gaps for further shorts when Groot was a teen, for example. And that's just as well because it appears this series will not be a one-time thing.

Is I Am Groot Getting a Season 2?

I am Groot has already been confirmed for a second season that will be coming in 2023. So far only Vin Diesel has been confirmed to appear in the second season, but with the cast so limited in the first season there is no reason to assume the plot line will deviate much from the previous season. If 20 minutes of Groot just simply isn’t enough, then we won’t have to wait long for some more long-lost adventures of this tree teen.

Related:First 'I Am Groot' Reactions Call It Cute, Clever, and a Series the Whole Family Will Love

More Short and Sweet Animated Series on Disney+ That You Can Watch Now

Image via Disney+

If you're looking for more bite-sized content like I Am Groot, Disney+ actually has some great stuff to offer. First on our list would be the recently-released Big Hero 6 spinoff series Baymax!. Most people don't know that Big Hero 6 is actually a loose adaptation of a Marvel Comics property, which sort of places the franchise adjacent to the MCU. Set after the events of the 2014 animated movie, Baymax! follows the titular huggable robot as he goes around San Fransokyo providing medical care to those in need. The series is informative for kids and also has enough emotional heft to make you shed a tear or two. Baymax! consists of six episodes, each about ten minutes in length.

Next up on our list of suggestions would be SparkShorts. This anthology series features a number of independent animated shorts created by Pixar employees as part of a program where they are given six months and a limited budget to create short and often experimental stories. As compared to Pixar's more traditional feature films, the show takes on more mature themes and two of the shorts have received Academy Award nominations. There have been ten SparkShorts films released so far, with an average runtime of eight minutes.

Again from Pixar, we have Forky Asks a Question. Like I Am Groot, this series also consists of a humorous collection of shorts spinning out of a bigger feature production. In this case, that bigger feature is Toy Story 4 and the show includes various characters from the franchise. In each episode, Forky (Tony Hale) asks his friends various questions about life, with interesting results. The series also marks the late Betty White's final acting role and the last performance by Carl Reiner to be released in his lifetime. Forky Asks a Questions consists of ten episodes in total, each about three minutes long.