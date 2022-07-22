One of the best things to come out of today’s SDCC panels was the highly anticipated first look at I Am Groot, the highly anticipated animated collection that is making its way to Disney+ in early August. Comprised of five different short stories, the premises will center around adventures taken on by fan-favorite character Groot (originally played by Vin Diesel in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) in its cutest form, Baby Groot.

The clip unveiled during SDCC focused on one particular short that is probably heavy on comedy: Groot inadvertently antagonizes a group of tiny creatures who look harmless but are armed to the teeth. But along comes a twist when Groot gets so scared that he farts a leaf — and apparently this is all he needed to do in order to escape the dangerous situation he put himself in.

In addition, the teaser trailer also reveals that I Am Groot’s photorealistic animation style looks amazing, with incredible attention to detail both in Groot itself but also on the landscape and other characters that present themselves in the footage. We can also expect to see a short story that takes place in-between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, and just generally seeing Baby Groot relax and kick back as he enjoys his free time trying out different and nature-based looks.

Image via Disney+

The poster of I Am Groot was unveiled back in June, and it underscores the tone of the series, which is probably going to be a fun ride all the way through the five short stories. Diesel reprises his role as the title character, and Bradley Cooper is also attached to make an appearance as Rocket. The collection is helmed by Kirsten Lepore, who previously directed a series of short films and was also the animation director from the acclaimed indie movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.

James Gunn, who directed the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and knows Groot best, acts as executive producer on the collection of shorts. Even though the premiere date of I Am Groot is fairly close, Disney+ is yet to provide further details from each of the short stories, including a synopsis and possible guest stars. So there’s a chance we get another trailer in the coming weeks. Stick with Collider and you’ll be the first to know if and when the news come out.

Disney+ premieres I Am Groot on August 10. You can watch the teaser trailer below: