Marvel Studios has released official posters for the five episodes of I Am Groot, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series with Baby Groot-sized episodes. Starring the cutest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy (voiced by Vin Diesel), each episode of I Am Groot tells a self-contained story set before and after the main events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

At the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Groot sacrifices himself to save his teammates. Devastated by the loss of his friend, Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) retrieves a branch of Groot, plants it, and takes care of it until a new baby is born. Baby Groot shows up in the first movie’s post-credit scene and returns in the franchise's second movie, conquering our collective hearts with his delightful personality. Of course, Baby Groot already grew up in the MCU, but he’s just too cute for us to let go. So, Marvel Studios is expanding the Guardians of the Galaxy universe with five new Baby Groot-centered stories.

The new posters reveal further details about I Am Groot, with each art dedicated to a different episode. The first poster for “Groot’s First Steps” features the tree hero still in his flower pot before he learned how to walk with his roots. The second poster, for “The Little Guy” episode, shows Groot uncovering a civilization of tiny creatures beneath a rock. For the “Groot’s Pursuit” episode poster, Marvel Studios tapped into horror to show a menacing Groot shadow extended on the ground. Things are once more relaxing in the poster for “Groot Takes a Bath”, an episode dedicated to the tiny hero taking time for himself. Finally, the last poster teases Groot will create his “Magnum Opus” with different objects he finds onboard the Guardians’ ship.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: First 'I Am Groot' Reactions Call It Cute, Clever, and a Series the Whole Family Will Love

After starring in his own series, Groot will reunite with all the Guardians of the Galaxy for a Holiday Special and a new movie. As Collider revealed from the 2022 SDCC, the next movie will feature a baby version of Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), promising to tell the origin story of the animal-machine hybrid. So, Baby Groot might get some fierce competition for the position of cutest cosmic hero.

I Am Groot is available right now at Disney+. The next chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy adventures is expected to be the Holiday Special written and directed by James Gunn, which is scheduled to hit Disney+ sometime this year. Then, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May 2023.

Check out the new posters and series trailer below

Image via Marvel Studios

Image via Marvel Studios

Image via Marvel Studios

Image via Marvel Studios