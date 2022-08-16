I Am Groot is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it’s very different from basically every other thing that Marvel has to offer. The short series is made up of short films, each of which focuses on Groot, a popular character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Most GOTG fans are sure to be a little surprised by the tone, pacing, and all around content of I Am Groot, as it is much slower and simpler than its source material. Still, this series has added something invaluable to the franchise that came before and will come after it. In fact, I Am Groot should serve as inspiration for the MCU's next steps.

Marvel movies are known for being full of action and covering a lot of ground in every installment when it comes to plot. Chronology is hugely important in the MCU, and everything is connected. Any addition to the Marvel universe needs to not only progress the story of the unique franchise it belongs to, but also the story of the MCU as a whole. Whether you’re a diehard Marvel fan or not, everyone can agree that the MCU is nothing if not complex. I Am Groot, on the other hand, is notably, curiously simple.

As a result of the complexity and plot-drivenness of Marvel movies, viewers generally get only fleeting moments to get acquainted with characters in a particularly personal, intimate, or uncomplicated setting. Viewers mostly get to check in on characters when the world is ending, and they are in the middle of a new, life-threatening challenge. Of course, there is the opportunity to get to know characters this way, but there’s not a lot of room for character development that comes from a normal day in a character’s life. Before I Am Groot arrived on the scene, most people probably didn’t consider that they really needed to get to know these characters in that way — but things have changed.

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s interesting for Marvel to give one of their characters some room to breathe and to create a window into his life that has almost no plot or overarching story progression, at all. There is, of course, an implication that MCU characters live whatever their version of a normal life is between movies that catch them during particularly harrowing moments. Without something like I Am Groot, though, most of what these characters’ normal lives look like are anyone’s guess. I Am Groot takes the time to let the audience see Groot going about his day-to-day routine — incorporating any surprise adventures that result. While this series is far less action-packed than the films that came before it, I am Groot feels like a welcome opportunity to catch up with a favorite character sans any drama. With only two other actual characters and only one scene with real dialogue, this series is mostly a sequence of slow, relaxed slice-of-life moments with Groot. This is unusual for any series, but it’s even more unusual in the middle of a franchise that’s all about action and movement.

Groot was a perfect character to venture into this territory with, because his unique and beloved simplicity is a great fit for a piece that tonally pares this world down to its most unassuming, uncomplicated state. Additionally, since Groot is so beloved, he’s able to pull in an audience and keep them there, even though he only ever utters three words at a time. While Groot was a perfect test subject for a “day in the life” series, he certainly shouldn’t be the last. I Am Groot fleshes out Guardians of the Galaxy in a fresh way, and the other Marvel franchises could use the addition of pieces like this, as well. Instead of propelling the narrative forward, I Am Groot creates space in the Guardians universe that goes from side to side, rather than always just continuing down the ever-lengthening narrative line.

Image via Marvel Studios

What a series like this brings to the table for its franchise is beyond just a rare opportunity for character development, I Am Groot was triumphant in further establishing Guardians of the Galaxy’s unique world and making it feel much more real. Besides just the slice of life scenes with Groot, this show gives the audience a unique lens through which they can check up on these characters and their world. Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) makes a brief cameo, making it clear that he and Groot are still buddies, and Drax the Destroyer’s silhouette can be spotted showering when Groot enters the bathroom, proving that the characters all still live together. Not only does this give viewers a peek into what this group is supposedly up to in the interim between films, but it solidifies the notion that the world is still turning even when we aren’t watching. In addition to a few cameos, viewers are given little reminders that the Guardians universe they love functions as a realistic home for these characters. For example, when Groot interacts with a vyloo, it reminds fans of this species that they remember from installments past. The world of Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t only exist when a new movie comes out; rather, it exists all the time, and sometimes viewers are allowed to peek in.

Recently, another series premiered on Disney+ titled Baymax!. While Baymax! has more going on in terms of plot than I Am Groot, it’s clear that Groot may have borrowed a page or two from Baymax!'s book. Baymax! follows its titular character in a similar series of shorts that focus on him. Like Groot, Baymax is usually more a part of an ensemble cast of characters in his franchise, Big Hero 6. While Baymax! functions as less of an anomaly or outlier in the franchise to which it belongs than I Am Groot does, it’s difficult not to notice the series’ glaring similarities. Since I Am Groot’s five-episode season dropped less than two months after Baymax!’s six-episode season arrived, this certainly begs the question of whether series like this are going to be the new norm for Disney+.

As far as the MCU is concerned, I Am Groot really should be the first of many of this kind of shows. It has certainly provided a welcome respite in the middle of its action-packed franchise and made it clear that giving viewers the time and space to get to know their favorite characters is just what Marvel franchises should be doing.

The first season of I Am Groot is currently available to stream on Disney+.