With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory.

The image, released in an exclusive from Empire Magazine, shows Groot in his baby form from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as he relaxes in what appears to be a hot spring filled with purple boiling water. The character looks to be enjoying his time as he smiles with mud on top of his head. While the image doesn't reveal any new information about the series, it does show that I Am Groot will offer plenty of cute scenes for fans of the beloved character to experience. As Groot may appear innocent in the new photo, the character will be in plenty comedic and mischievous situations in the show, according to the series director Kirsten Lepore.

“As much as it’s still Groot, and he’s still cute, he’s also a little bad baby who’s very mischievous,” Lepore told Empire. “There aren’t a lot of comedy shows on the Marvel animation roster, so even though they are shorts, we really got to play up how funny they are.”

Image via Marvel Studios

It remains a mystery how many other members of the team will appear in I Am Groot, however, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot's best friend, is confirmed to appear in the series. Lepore also teased a voice appearance of James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. “He may have a voice Easter egg in one of our episodes,” the director said.

Groot made his on-screen debut in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 voiced by Vin Diesel where he appeared in his adult form before eventually sacrificing himself for the team. Diesel would return to voice the baby version of the character in the film's sequel and would be instantly loved by fans for his adorable appearance which spawned endless toys and merchandise. The popularity of Baby Groot doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon now with the release of his own spinoff show later this month.

Alongside the release of the spinoff show, Groot will also return in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which releases on Disney+ later this year during the holiday season. Gunn helms the holiday special and returns for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which releases on May 5, 2023.

All episodes of I Am Groot will debut exclusively on Disney+ on August 10. Check out the newly released image below:

Also, check out the official trailer for the upcoming spinoff below: