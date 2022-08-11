Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for I Am Groot.The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never cared too much about casualties, and every superhero has their hands stained with the blood of aliens, monsters, and humans. The reason is that, when it comes to saving the world, MCU heroes are ready to beat down — and kill — all sorts of enemies. Some MCU characters have even killed without reason before, or are motivated by selfish aims. Even so, characters such as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) show remorse for their actions and try to redeem themselves. I Am Groot, though, proves a cold-blooded killer is hiding among the Guardians of the Galaxy, using his cuteness as a shield from scrutiny.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy film introduce us to Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), a humanoid tree with a taste for crime and impaling people with his extensive arms. That Groot died at the movie's end, with an offspring born from one of the dead hero’s dry branches. Named Baby Groot after his childish and innocent features, the new version of the humanoid tree keeps the deadly abilities of his predecessor. However, this new Groot also seems to have a taste for mayhem and destruction that surpasses any other MCU hero. And as I Am Groot shows, Baby Groot derives pleasure from the chaos and death he spreads throughout the galaxy.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'I Am Groot': Kirsten Lepore and Brad Winderbaum on Embracing Groot's Dark Edge and Working With Vin Diesel

I Am Groot's first episode begins as a flower pot still constrains Baby Groot's movements. In the episode, the young murderer has all his needs fulfilled by a duo of slave robots. That is, until his pot cracks, and he’s traded for a bonsai. After that, Baby Groot is consumed by revenge and does everything he can to destroy the innocent plant he now sees as an enemy. Unfortunately, it’s not the flora that’s unsafe next to Baby Groot, as another episode has the little monster attacking the fauna. To fashion himself a new scarf, Baby Groot brutally rips off the feathers of a bird. The creature is left behind without his natural protections, risking death by freezing in the cruel jungle. Baby Groot’s carefree personality almost kills one of the Guardians too, as Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) is sucked through a hole in the ship.

Fans of Baby Groot might prefer to keep a blind eye to his horrendous crimes and underline how, in the end, these victims didn’t suffer permanent harm. Nevertheless, while all these actions could be forgiven, I Am Groot reveals Baby Groot is also a genocidal killer. In the second episode of the limited series, Baby Groot discovers an entire civilization hidden beneath a rock. Naturally, baby Groot wants to feel like a god, all-powerful before puny mortals. So, he uses his relative giant size to destroy the creature’s city and wreak havoc. However, once the diminutive aliens start defending their homes from the vicious beast attacking them, Baby Groot becomes a benevolent god, offering leaves to feed his people. Baby Groot ends up stomping the whole city, destroying thousands of lives. An accident, some may say, especially once those lives are shown to be unharmed, but one last episode proves Baby Groot has murderous thoughts lurking behind those wide almond eyes.

Image via Marvel Studios

In the third episode of I Am Groot, Baby Groot goes after an escaped alien inside the Guardians' ship. The episode is shot as a horror film as the gooey alien stalks his prey, aiming away from the camera. Once the alien menace is revealed, we discover the creature is a shapeshifter. The metamorph takes the shape of Baby Groot, angering the leafy maniac. So, Baby Groot lures the alien to a disposal camera, launching the metamorph into space. What is worse is that the alien is revealed not to be a menace but someone looking for friendship and willing to share their sick dancing moves.

No more excuses! Baby Groot committed this murder willingly — not because he was possessed by an evil book like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) or because he lost control of his gamma-ray-infused temper like the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). No. The creature is condemned to a cold and lonely death in the voice of space for committing the crime of mimicking Baby Groot. There can be only one cute creature to receive all the team’s love, and Baby Groot didn’t want to share the spotlight. The tiny tree’s solution to all his problems is savagery and murder.

Since I Am Groot is canon in the MCU, there’s no way to hide it anymore. The new Groot might be the most dangerous character in the MCU, willing to take out anyone who dares to stay in his way. As Collider revealed from this year's Comic-Con, the next movie will feature a baby version of Rocket Raccoon, another cosmic cutie fighting for our attention. If the current Groot is still around by then, Rocket might have to watch his back… because there's a killer plant on the loose.

All episodes of I Am Groot are available right now on Disney+. Check out the series’ trailer below: