While the third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy series is still a few months away, that doesn't mean we will have to wait long to see the return of the popular character Groot as Baby Groot has his own series making its way to Disney+ in just two weeks time titled I Am Groot. Early reactions to the upcoming animated series starring the tiny Flora Colossus are starting to hit social media, with many describing the series in a single word: Cute. While the series and its star have won the hearts of viewers with their cuteness, the series has also been praised for being able to capture the familiar Guardians' humor while also providing a deeper insight into Groot's personality, and is even described as a little dark while retaining its family-friendly nature.

I Am Groot follows the titular Baby Groot in five all-original short stories that will follow the young Groot as he finds himself getting up to mischief and into trouble all across space. Once again starring Vin Diesel as Groot, the series is also set to see Bradley Cooper make an appearance as Rocket Raccoon. The series is written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, who previously worked as the animation director for the acclaimed indie movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.

Jenna Anderson from ComicBook reveled in the series' charm saying that it "could not be more charming if it tried." The animation and creature designs were also singled out as specific highlights with the ending of the post simply describing the series as "Good vibes All around" and giving specific praise to the fourth episode of the series. Twitter user PattyCakeToast also gave singled out episode four as a highlight for the series and described the upcoming Disney+ series as "short, sassy, and sweet," saying that "your whole family will love this series." Jacob Fisher, Editor-in-Chief of DiscussingFilm, also gave the 5-episode series a thumbs up, saying that it has "brilliant photo-realistic type animation combined with some fun wacky ideas." He adds by saying that he can see kids rewatching these shorts constantly.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'I Am Groot' Trailer Unveils Humorous Adventures

Here's what critics are saying about the short series:

Another impression that really leans into how cute the series is comes from Alex Zalben from Decider who opens his tweet about the series with the line "#IAmGroot? More like 'cute...'" He does point out that while the short series is a comedy, it can be surprisingly dark at times while still retaining its family-friendly nature, saying that the series feels like lost bits from the "Guardians movies." Steven Prusakowski of ScreenRadar also echos the cute with a touch of darkness sentiment of the series while also describing it as "clever, funny & sweet w/ a slight dark touch — also beautifully animated."

Richard Nebens of TheDirect says that I Am Groot is far and away the most adorable project that has come out of the MCU while also praising its visuals and teasing a few surprises along the way. "Pure fun, pure chaos, and it had me smiling the entire way through." Also from TheDirect, Matt Roembke says that the series is so much fun and makes a comparison to fellow beloved small Disney alien, Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. "People forget that Baby Groot walked to Baby Yoda could run."

Micheal Lee describes the series as "unfiltered galactic mischief," praising the stellar animation as well as writer-director Lepore for how she was able to explore aspects of Groot's character like his curiosity and sense of adventure. To round it off, James Viscardi from ComicBook says that the series absolutely nailed what it was going for. He says that the series is full of cute moments as well as fun reveals and was fully successful in how it "captured the character [Jame Gunn] debuted in GOTG Vol. 2."

Disney+ premieres I Am Groot on August 10. You can watch the teaser trailer below: