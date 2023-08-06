The Big Picture Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for I Am Groot Season 2.

The upcoming season consists of five new animated episodes that continue Groot's adventures.

The new season loosely connects to the larger MCU, allowing for a refreshing spin on the character. Watch the new shorts on Disney+ starting September 6.

The days of baby Groot aren’t over yet! Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for I Am Groot Season 2, and it's all the things cute and mischievous. While the recent, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 gave us a jock version of Groot the animated short takes us back to the most loved version of the character making his way through the galaxy.

The new trailer sees Groot in different parts of the galaxy, including a planet that is full of ice and another world with old Indian Jones-esque temples and booby traps. In another shot, we see Groot making friends with a bird and running through a forest. And in another gag we see him having an actual human nose. The trailer gives us ample moments to laugh out loud. In a blink and you’ll miss it moment The Watcher also sees Groot going on an adventure. The accompanying poster sees an annoyed Groot watching his new bird friend making a nest on his head and singing out of joy.

What’s I Am Groot Season 2 About?

The new season will take fans on a new ride across the galaxy with five new animated episodes. Keeping in line with the previous season the episode count and length of the upcoming season are brief and vary from the movies in terms of its slower pacing, and tone. While the previous season showed us the deadly side of our favorite Flora colossus, the new season is going to build upon his adventures.

Image via Disney

While the plot details of the series are under wraps fans can expect Groot to create mayhem and mischief in the galaxy in his new adventure as he’s joined by new friends he makes on the way. Apropos of the previous season the new animated shorts are loosely connected to the larger MCU, which gives the show a refreshing spin. Out of most MCU characters Groot has had a whole arc which is enhanced and explored further by these short stories making him the one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

Five new episodes of I Am Groot Season 2 will drop on September 6 on Disney+. You can check out the trailer below: