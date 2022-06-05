Baby Groot is coming to town! Marvel Studios has released the first poster for its animated series, I am Groot. The poster confirms the series of original shorts will debut on August 10 on Disney+.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy prepare for a brief stint in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, Baby Groot will have his own adventures on Disney+. The poster sees a very relaxed Baby Groot listening to music, chilling against a Walkman, with a drink by his side, soaking in the lamp light that is certainly substituting the sunlight that mortals need. Two white four-eyed creatures are looking at him from behind a tree.

The brief official synopsis reveals that the series of original shorts will follow “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars.” Interestingly, the poster seems to focus on music which is a running theme in director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Who knows maybe we are in for another awesome mixtape by the series.

Image via Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios

RELATED: James Gunn Reveals Groot’s Devastating Final Line in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

We last saw Groot as an adolescent in Avengers: Endgame. However, the Disney+ series seems to back to its roots to show us the adventures of the Baby Groot we all have come to love. Moreso, Groot has come a long way since the first Guardians movie, Gunn told ComicBook in a 2017 interview,

The guy playing Groot was a stand-in on the last movie and so we just kind of always forgot he was there. He doesn't talk very much, so you're doing all these scenes and when we have the scenes in the movie where they turn to Groot and Groot's like, 'Why are you forgetting me?' That's really what we felt like while we were shooting the first film.

Further adding, “Now everyone knows Groot so well that we have much larger awareness, me and the cast, of a baby Groot being there at all times. And him being one of the members in the scene...I think he's a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he's just a more complete character." We have seen and loved Groot's transition from a full-grown Flora Colossus sacrificing himself in the first movie to the adorable baby form who loves to dance in the sequel. He turns into a pesky teenager during Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. It’s time we see him on a solo adventure.

While Gunn serves as one of the show's executive producers and Vin Diesel will return to voice Groot. Check out the new poster below: