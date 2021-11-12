Marvel went full speed ahead on Disney+ Day announcements, including revealing the official new logo for the I Am Groot shorts series. While there is no release date at this time, the logo presents a happy Baby Groot waving to his future audience with leafy tree vines around the title. If this show is as half as cute as the logo, it might be in the running for the most adorable show on Disney+.

There is no confirmed cast yet and no word if Vin Diesel will reprise his role as Groot. The only thing we really do know is that the director of all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, James Gunn, will serve as an executive producer. The last time we saw Groot, he was growing back to full size and in his anxious teen years in both Infinity War and Endgame, but this series looks to take the character back to his youthful roots.

This series joins a long list of confirmed Marvel shows in development shown off on Disney+ Day, which includes Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ironheart, X-Men ‘97, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Ms. Marvel, and What If…? Season Two. The next Marvel series up is Hawkeye, which premieres on November 24th, and the next time we will see Groot is in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022. He will also be featured in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in December 2022 which takes place between Vol. 2 and 3.

However, those appearances are not the last time we will see the character as Gunn just started shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which currently has a release date of May 23, 2023. That film will see the return of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Bradley Cooper as their fan favorite characters alongside Diesel as Groot. It will also introduce Will Poulter as the iconic Marvel character Adam Warlock.

I Am Groot is coming to Disney+, but does not have a release date yet. Check out the announcement tweet for I Am Groot below.

