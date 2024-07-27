The Big Picture Warner Bros. eyes potential director Steven Caple Jr for I Am Legend 2 sequel.

Michael B. Jordan may work with Caple Jr on the project, but there are no deals yet.

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman teases progress on the sequel with more updates coming soon.

Another exciting has risen for the upcoming sequel of I Am Legend 2. It was revealed that the upcoming post-apocalyptic film has eyes for a potential director. Screenwriter and producer Akiva Goldsman teased that Warner Bros. Studio is interested in Steven Caple Jr, known for his work in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, to tackle the project, but no deal or talks have been arranged yet. This comes after Goldsman revealed during Collider's Producers on Producing panel at SDCC 2024 that he's also penning the sequel and that more good news will come soon.

Deadline reported that Warner Bros. has met a handful of potential directors, but seems to be interested to have Michael B. Jordan working together with Caple Jr. The two previously worked together during 2018's Creed II, a film that received a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Score of 83 per cent and generated over $214 million at the global box office. So far, nothing has been drafted in terms of deals or agreements and it has yet to be reported when Caple Jr would be interested to be part of the project.

Caple Jr. started his Hollywood career in 2011, where he's written, produced, and directed a handful of shorts, until he had his directorial debut during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, with The Land. Since then, he worked on a handful of projects, such as Grown-Ish, Rapture, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. His next project is an upcoming Netflix series called Man on Fire, starring Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and The Worst Witch's Billie Boullet.

What Do We Know About 'I Am Legend 2'?

Image via Warner Bros

I Am Legend is a 2007 film starring Will Smith and was directed by Francis Lawrence. A year after the movie's release, Lawrence announced plans for the film's prequel, with Smith returning to the role. Unfortunately, the director announced in 2011 that it was no longer being developed.

By March 2022, I Am Legend 2 was announced, starring Smith and Jordan. Unlike the initial plan, this next installment has become a sequel and will be based on the alternate ending that was featured in a special DVD release of the film. So far, Smith and Jordan are the only names attached to the project. Goldsman is also returning as the film's screenwriter and producer once more. During SDCC, Goldsman revealed that a second draft of the script is in the works and that more good news will come very soon.

I Am Legend 2 has yet to announce a release date. So until more updates arrive, you can stream 2007's I Am Legend on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more updates.