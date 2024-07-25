The Big Picture Akiva Goldsman is penning a sequel to I Am Legend.

Michael B. Jordan is set to join the film alongside Will Smith.

Goldsman hints at an exciting storyline: exploring the return of New York City after 30 years in a post-apocalyptic but spectacular way.

Fans of I Am Legend have reason to celebrate! At San Diego Comic-Con, Akiva Goldsman, the screenwriter behind the original film, revealed that he is currently writing a sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic hit. Goldsman made this exciting announcement during the Producers on Producing panel, hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub, where he appeared alongside fellow producers Roy Lee and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Goldsman promised that there would be "good news soon" and shared that he is actively developing the story for the much-anticipated follow-up.

The original I Am Legend starred Will Smith as Dr. Robert Neville, a scientist who is seemingly the last human survivor in New York City after a virus intended to cure cancer mutates into a deadly strain. The virus wipes out most of humanity, turning the rest into aggressive, nocturnal creatures known as Darkseekers. Neville dedicates his life to finding a cure for the virus, using his own blood, which appears to be immune. The film is a thrilling blend of survival drama and horror, showcasing Neville's struggle to maintain his sanity and hope in an utterly desolate world. Goldsman confirmed that the sequel will follow the alternate cut of the original film where Neville survives. "We’re sequelizing the alternate cut. The one that we were talking about earlier, where Will lives and things didn't go so well for humanity."

Goldsman provided further details, including confirmation that Michael B. Jordan would be joining the film, saying, "Here’s what’s going on with I Am Legend 2: I wrote a draft. The idea is both Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith. I wrote a draft, and that draft put me and Will and Mike, and our producing partners in a room where we spent a week doing really fun stuff of talking story. I wrote another draft based on that week, and I imagine there will be some very good news shortly."

Goldsman also commented on the potential storyline, saying, "Yeah, and I will tell you something about Legend—it's counterintuitive, what happens to New York after 30 years, because you imagine a post-apocalyptic scenario, but if you actually do research about what happens to cities, it's pretty much the opposite. The world returns, and it returns in a way that is kind of spectacular. So, that's a really exciting playground for all of us because it's not your father’s I Am Legend."

Given the massive popularity of the original film and the continued relevance of post-apocalyptic stories, the sequel to I Am Legend holds immense promise. Goldsman’s involvement ensures that the new installment will likely maintain the emotional depth and continuity from the original film. The potential collaboration between Smith and Jordan could inject fresh energy into the franchise, appealing to both old fans and new audiences. Goldsman hinted at the progress of the sequel, adding, "What's interesting about both of these projects is both are gonna play, I would imagine, with the real use of time for these characters. So, what's happened with Constantine over the 20 years, and what's happened in the world of I Am Legend over those decades?"

Was 'I Am Legend' Successful?

Image via Warner Bros.

Critically, the film received generally positive reviews. Critics praised Smith's performance as Dr. Robert Neville, as well as the film's visual effects and suspenseful atmosphere. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 68% approval rating based on reviews from critics, indicating generally favorable reviews. The audience score is even higher, reflecting strong approval from general moviegoers. I Am Legend was a major box office hit. The film had a production budget of approximately $150 million and went on to gross over $585 million worldwide. This impressive box office performance made it one of the highest-grossing films of 2007, and a sequel is arguably long overdue.

Stay tuned to Collider for more from SDCC.

I Am Legend Loosely based on Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name, I Am Legend stars Will Smith as Robert Neville, a virologist who believes himself to be the last human on Earth. After a virus turns most of the world's population into vampiric creatures known as Darkseekers, Neville finds himself immune. Believing himself to be the last man of Earth, Neville stalks through the ruins of New York, hoping to create an antidote that will save humanity. Release Date December 12, 2007 Director Francis Lawrence Cast Will Smith , Alice Braga , Charlie Tahan , Salli Richardson-Whitfield , Darrell Foster Runtime 101 minutes Writers Mark Protosevich , Akiva Goldsman , Richard Matheson , John William Corrington , Joyce Hooper Corrington Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Rent on Prime Video