The sequel to one of the most beloved dystopian sci-fi flicks of the last 20 years just got an exciting new update. In an interview with People Magazine, Michael B. Jordan, who is set to star opposite Will Smith in I Am Legend 2, shared a status update on the new project. When asked how far along the film was in development, Jordan had this to say:

"We're still working on the script and getting that up to par. It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not exactly sure where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him. Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited."

While it's undeniably heartwarming to hear Jordan talk about teaming up with one of his idols with such fervor, it's disappointing to hear that I Am Legend 2 appears to be several years away, at best. Aside from Smith and Jordan starring in the film, with Smith reprising his role as Dr. Robert Neville, little is known about the plot of I Am Legend 2 at this time. Original director Francis Lawrence, who has since directed four installments in the Hunger Games franchise, will return to helm I Am Legend 2, and Akiva Goldsman, best known for his work on Batman & Robin, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and The Crowded Room, will pen the script.

What Else Is on the Horizon for Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan?

While it may be a while before fans will be seated in theaters for I Am Legend 2, you won't have to wait long to catch Smith or Jordan in the meantime. Smith's latest installment in his buddy cop franchise with Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is set to debut in theaters this weekend. He is also set to star opposite Kevin Hart in Planes, Trains & Automobiles, the remake of the 1987 classic, and has several other intriguing projects in the works.

As for Jordan, he was recently seen filming his upcoming untitled collaboration with Ryan Coogler, who he's previously worked with on the Creed films and both Black Panther movies. He will also return alongside Tessa Thompson and Mila Davis-Kent for another Creed installment, directing yet again after making his directorial debut with 2023's Creed 3. He is also set to team up with Coogler in another film, Wrong Answer, an action thriller about a math teacher in Atlanta who comes under fire after changing his student's test scores to earn more funding.

I Am Legend 2 does not yet have an official release date. While I Am Legend isn't streaming anywhere, you can next see Smith in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in theaters this weekend. Find tickets below.

