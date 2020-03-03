‘I Am Not Okay With This’: Sofia Bryant & Richard Ellis Talk About Filming That Crazy Ending

–

I Am Not Okay With This is now available to watch on Netflix and we are ready and eager to dig into spoilers, especially when it comes to the final episode of Season 1. Just in case you’re not caught up on the show, we’ve got a lot of spoiler-free content like Dave Trumbore‘s on-set interview with showrunner Jonathan Entwistle, but this video interview with Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis is full of spoilers so don’t watch it until you’ve seen the entire season!

With that taken care of, let’s cover what happened in Episode 7, “Deepest, Darkest Secret.” At the Homecoming dance, Brad (Ellis) opts to make a big speech in front of the entire school. He’s the one who stole Syd’s (Sofia Lillis) diary and proceeds to tell everyone that Syd is in love with Dina (Bryant). We all know what happens when Syd loses control but unfortunately for Brad, he wasn’t prepared for Syd’s wrath. She hurls a whole lot of rage in his direction, causing Brad’s head to explode in front of everyone.

It’s a season finale that’ll knock the wind out of you so when we sat down with Bryant and Ellis to talk about working on the show, we had to dig into Episode 7 details, specifically what it took to make that particular Homecoming scene happen. You can hear about that and what Bryant had to say about Dina’s mind-frame pre and post kiss with Syd in the video interview at the top of this article! I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Finger crossed we get a Season 2 announcement soon!

Sofia Bryant & Richard Ellis: