‘I Am Not Okay with This’: Netflix Series Cast Revealed in First-Look Images
If you’re a fan of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World, you’re going to want to put the new show I Am Not Okay with This on your streaming radar. Part coming-of-age story for a group high school friends, part superhero origin tale, this live-action adaptation is the latest such work from writer Charles Forsman. And you can get a glimpse of just what the stylish series will look like thanks to newly released first-look images, seen below.
From co-creator / director / executive producer Jonathan Entwistle and co-creator / writer / executive producer Christy Hall, I Am Not Okay with This is also executive produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment. The series stars Sophia Lillis (It, Gretel & Hansel, Sharp Objects) as Sydney, Wyatt Oleff (It, Guardians of the Galaxy) as Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code) as Dina, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You’re The Worst) as Maggie, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) as Liam, and Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis. I Am Not Okay with This premieres on Netflix on February 26th; add it to your watchlist now!
Here’s the official synopsis followed by first-look images:
I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.
