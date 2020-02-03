‘I Am Not Okay with This’ Clip Takes Us into the Suburbs with Sophia Lillis

Fans of Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World will need to make some room in their Netflix queue for the upcoming series I Am Not Okay With This starring Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff. Not only is the new Netflix show stomping grounds for an IT cast reunion but it’s adapted from the popular Charles Forsman‘s 2017 graphic novel of the same name.

A new teaser clip from I Am Not Okay With This introduces us to Sydney (Lillis) and Stanley (Oleff). Yes, it’s a short clip but it will tell you everything you need to know about the tone of the series as well as the kind of relationship Sydney and Stanley have. On the show, Sydney is a 15-year-old who is cool and disaffected on the surface but soon lets us into her rich inner life. Here, she has many secrets, including the fact she’s in love with her best friend, she is having a tough time dealing with the death of a family members, and she has superpowers she can’t seem to control. Just your average, normal, totally chill kind of teenage experience.

I Am Not Okay With This comes from co-creator, director, and executive producer Jonathan Entwistle and co-creator, writer, and executive producer Christy Hall. The series is also executive produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment. In addition to Lillis and Oleff, the series stars Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code) as Dina, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You’re The Worst) as Maggie, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) as Liam, and Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis.

I Am Not Okay With This arrives on February 26th on Netflix. Check out the first teaser clip below:

Here’s the official I Am Not Okay With This synopsis and even more new images: