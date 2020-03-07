‘I Am Not Okay With This’: Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff Categorize Syd’s Power

–
Spoiler Warning! This interview contains spoilers for Season 1 of I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix.
Syd (Sophia Lillis) goes through one wild and intense journey in Season 1 of I Am Not Okay With This. She begins the show with a number of challenges already on her plate – having a tough time being a school social butterfly like her best friend Dina (Sofia Bryant), exploring her own sexuality, and struggling to cope with the passing of her father. That’s a lot for a teenager but what makes things even more difficult for Syd is when she realizes she’s got a superpower she can’t control and that power tends to manifest when she’s angry. And lately, Syd’s been angry a lot.
Just ahead of the I Am Not Okay With This debut, I got the chance to sit down with Lillis and Wyatt Oleff who plays Stanley Barber on the show. We ran through a whole bunch of topics like what it was like for the two of them to reunite after It, whether or not Oleff can really solve a Rubik’s cube, the scene they found the most challenging to shoot, what it was like filming the big finish of Episode 7, and loads more. You can hear about it all in the video interview at the top of this article.
Sophia Lillis & Wyatt Oleff:
- 00:10 – Did they know they were both reading for the same project? When did they find out they’d be working together again?
- 00:50 – Oleff talks about playing another Stan.
- 01:40 – How much did their real life friendship help their chemistry playing Syd and Stanley?
- 02:29 – What was the most challenging scene for them to film?
- 04:03 – Can Oleff really solve a Rubik’s cube; things you can see on screen in the show that they added themselves.
- 05:10 – Did they ever come up with a name for Syd’s power?
- 05:45 – What was it like filming the scene where Brad’s head explodes?
- 06:38 – Were they shocked when they first read that ending; what questions did they have for Entwistle after reading it?
- 07:32 – If they could pick one thing about their characters that they’d like to see on screen more often what would it be?