‘I Am Not Okay With This’: Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff Categorize Syd’s Power

Spoiler Warning! This interview contains spoilers for Season 1 of I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix.

Syd (Sophia Lillis) goes through one wild and intense journey in Season 1 of I Am Not Okay With This. She begins the show with a number of challenges already on her plate – having a tough time being a school social butterfly like her best friend Dina (Sofia Bryant), exploring her own sexuality, and struggling to cope with the passing of her father. That’s a lot for a teenager but what makes things even more difficult for Syd is when she realizes she’s got a superpower she can’t control and that power tends to manifest when she’s angry. And lately, Syd’s been angry a lot.

Just ahead of the I Am Not Okay With This debut, I got the chance to sit down with Lillis and Wyatt Oleff who plays Stanley Barber on the show. We ran through a whole bunch of topics like what it was like for the two of them to reunite after It, whether or not Oleff can really solve a Rubik’s cube, the scene they found the most challenging to shoot, what it was like filming the big finish of Episode 7, and loads more. You can hear about it all in the video interview at the top of this article.

Sophia Lillis & Wyatt Oleff: