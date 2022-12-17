Christmas is globally recognized as the season of the year when most people around the world set out to celebrate family, love, sacrifice, and community. It is a special time, but not everyone feels that way about the yuletide season. So what happens when we have a new couple with varying views on the holiday? The trailer for the new romantic holiday comedy, I Believe in Santa, teases this premise. The film premiered on December 14 exclusively on Netflix.

The trailer begins with Lisa (Christina Moore) struggling with putting together a workpiece around her least favorite holiday – Christmas. While she might be having a hard time getting into the holiday spirit, it is far from the same thing for Tom (John Ducey) who is extremely pumped for the festivities. It shouldn’t matter what either party prefers but when you insert the fact that Tom and Lisa are in a new five-month-old relationship, you see where the challenges might be. The couple's relationship seems like one to die for, “I don’t think I have ever seen you this happy before,” Lisa’s friend remarks. She is, however, not buying that everything is a bed of roses, and is simply waiting for the other show to drop.

Relationships are all about little compromises here and there, but for Lisa, this might be a stretch too far. She soon realizes that not only is Tom a fan of the festivities which in itself is bad enough for her, but he also believes that Santa might be real. “I believe in Santa Claus,” Tom declares much to Lisa’s horror. Love can be scary, but there is always the ever-present belief that we will all find someone to love and accept us as we are. In the new movie, though Christmas is one man’s obsession and one woman’s nightmare, there is a chance the couple might discover a deeper connection between themselves should Lisa Give Christmas another chance.

Image via Netflix

I Believe in Christmas is a charming holiday film to get in the mood for the festive season. The film is directed by Alex Ranarivelo and written by the film’s co-star, Ducey. The film is produced by Ali Afshar, Daniel Aspromont, Stuart Davis, Ava Rettke with Moore serving as co-producer. Besides Moore and Ducey, the cast for the film includes Violet McGraw, Lateefah Holder, Sachin Bhatt, Matthew Glave, Paxton Booth, Brooke Dillman, and Missi Pyle.

I Believe in Christmas is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Watch the trailer below and read the streamer’s description below: