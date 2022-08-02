The official trailer for the new Netflix thriller film, I Came By, has just been released, and it guarantees dread as it delves into the secrets of a popular judge. British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari –the director behind the 2016 BAFTA-winning horror thriller film, Under the Shadow– marked his directorial comeback with a political thriller movie that uncovers a wealthy man's sinister secret.

I Came By boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Downton Abbey alum Hugh Bonneville and 1917 breakout star George MacKay. The trailer features London street social activists and graffiti artists Toby (MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott), who consistently vandalize the homes owned by England's richest people. When Toby decides to go after an esteemed former High Court Judge, Hector Blake (Bonneville), he unwittingly discovers his shocking "darkest secret" hidden beneath his basement. The occurrence soon puts Toby's life and the lives of those closest to him in danger.

In the film, Bonneville's character puts on a front as a good man, even holding a public inquiry in favor of refugees; however, one of Bonneville's line in the trailer, "I really tried to be kind, but I had this rage that was so liberating – so empowering. Do you want to know what happened?" This suggests that the forthcoming film will bring forth intense suspense, plenty jump scares, and certainly thrilling moments – and uncovered darkest secrets, included.

Image via Netflix

Related: 'I Came By' Images Highlight the Class War in Babak Anvari's Netflix Thriller

The film's official logline reads: "Privilege hides the darkest secrets. After uncovering a sinister secret of a prestigious judge (Hugh Bonneville), a young graffiti artist (George Mackay) and his loved ones are dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse."

Bonneville is known for his roles as Mr. Brown in the Paddington films and as Bernie in the 1999 romantic comedy film Notting Hill. On the other hand, MacKay has starred in various thriller films, including Nuclear, Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories, and Marrowbone, alongside Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho). In addition, the I Came By director is also known for delivering horror thriller films. He was also awarded the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. So, by all means, we can expect nothing less than a nail-biting thriller film from the director.

Apart from Bonneville, MacKay, and Ascott, the film also stars Kelly MacDonald (Line of Duty), Varada Sethu (Jurassic World Dominion), Gabriel Bisset-Smith (McDonald & Dodds), Antonio Aakeel (Slow Horses), Kitty Lovett (Rillington Place), Micky McGregor (Vera), Marilyn Nnadebe (The Lazarus Project), and Michelle Thomas (Trigger Point).

According to the trailer, which you can check below, the film will be available on Netflix on August 31.