It's a wonderful day to be a I Can Only Imagine fan. The hit drama movie made waves when it premiered back in 2018, and Lionsgate announced today that the wheels are finally turning for a sequel. I Can Only Imagine 2 is already in production, and a major addition is coming to the cast: Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Gilmore Girls) is slated to play a new character in the franchise. The production company is yet to announce the release window for the surprise sequel.

In the new installment, Ventimiglia will play Tim Timmons, a singer, songwriter and Christian music icon that rose to prominence with his debut album Cast My Cares in 2013. Ventimiglia is joining returning cast members who have also been confirmed in I Can Only Imagine 2. John Michael Finley (Faith of Angels) is slated to reprise his role as Bart Millard. Dennis Quaid (Reagan) will once again play Arthur and Trace Adkins (Among Wolves) returns as Scott Brickell, MercyMe's manager. Additional cast members are expected to be announced soon.

Back in 2018, I Can Only Imagine was a surprise hit at the U.S. box office. It debuted at #3 and put up a fight against titles like Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and Marvel Studios' mega-blockbuster Black Panther. By the end of its run, it was able to outperform titles like Pacific Rim: Uprising and Tomb Raider (depending on the week). The movie ended its box office run with $83 million against a minuscule budget of $7 million — meaning that the title was able to gross twelve times its cost.

'I Can Only Imagine' Directors Returning For Sequel

In an official statement, I Can Only Imagine 2 producer Kevin Downes celebrated the sequel coming to life and reminded that this was the title that made his production company Kingdom Story Company possible. He said:

“I Can Only Imagine captured the hearts of audiences when it was released, and continues to provide hope and encouragement to millions around the globe. The success of that film led to the founding of Kingdom Story Company, where our mission is to tell stories that ignite a ‘rush of hope,’ and so we are thrilled that we get to return to this world and explore the rest of Bart’s incredible journey in our company’s first sequel. Co-Directors Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, along with Bart Millard, have crafted an emotionally rich, inspiring, and unexpected take that will appeal to both fans of the original and newcomers alike.”

As Downes confirmed, I Can Only Imagine 2 will be once again directed by Brent McCorkle and Andrew Erwin. The screenplay is penned by McCorkle, and Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson teased that the new story is a "winning combination of emotional truth and pure heart."

I Can Only Imagine 2 is yet to get a release date and trailer.

Your changes have been saved I Can Only Imagine A struggling artist faces the demons of his abusive past and finds solace and inspiration in his faith and music. As he grapples with the shadows of a painful relationship with his father, he writes a deeply personal song that not only seeks to mend their fractured bond but also inspires a worldwide sensation. Release Date March 16, 2018 Director Andrew Erwin , Jon Erwin Cast John Michael Finley , Madeline Carroll , Dennis Quaid , Trace Adkins , Cloris Leachman , Jason Burkey , Mark Furze , Randy McDowell Runtime 110 Minutes Writers Bart Millard , Jon Erwin , Brent McCorkle

