One of the inherent qualities that has come from writing about film is constantly watching many more than the average person, attempting to hone and fine-tune my taste to be the best critic that I can be. However, it is only human nature to have subjective opinions and guilty pleasures, as no matter how hard I try to keep a critical viewpoint, I still fall in love with films that I know are dumb and not of an objective quality.

By most conceivable metrics, these films simply shouldn't find success in the ways that they do, as even after seeing them, it feels baffling that I am able to have so much fun with them. While some of these films' inherent