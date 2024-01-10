The Big Picture Netflix needs to improve marketing its original content, especially lesser-known genre films without theatrical releases.

I Care a Lot is a disturbing black comedy that satirizes the flaws of the legal system and the evils of capitalism.

The film features a stellar cast of character actors who represent different aspects of evil, with a standout performance from Rosamund Pike as the anti-hero protagonist.

While Netflix produces more films every year than nearly any other studio, the streaming service has unfortunately not done enough to market its original content. Even though some high profile films like The Irishman and Roma earned significant attention during their award season releases, the vast majority of Netflix’s most underrated original genre films did not get the benefit of a theatrical release. This is deeply unfortunate, as Netflix often produces the type of star-driven, thought-provoking original films that are often absent within the theatrical marketplace. Although it was largely ignored upon its initial rollout, the 2021 Netflix film I Care A Lot is a disturbing black comedy that features a deliciously evil performance from Rosamund Pike.

What Is ‘I Care a Lot’ About?

I Care a Lot follows the ambitious con artist Marla Grayson (Pike), who has worked her way into a position of influence within the justice system. By convincing the courts to make her the legal guardian of wealthy elderly individuals, Marla is able to take advantage of people’s empathy and reap the benefits. While her system initially seems flawless, Marla begins to get into trouble when her scheme targets a mob man and his elderly mother. I Care a Lot examines how easily the law can be subverted by greedy, manipulative people like Marla, and presents a story that is highly satirical of the evils of capitalism. While Marla’s greed may earn her the occasional benefit, she is not able to sustain a lifestyle that is dependent on cheating the system.

While the film raises important issues about elder abuse and financial mismanagement, I Care a Lot’s razor sharp dark humor makes its message more palatable. By showing an extreme example of the way that the system can be extorted, writer/director J. Blakeson is able to examine how ineffective the courts are in protecting citizens. There aren’t enough legal precedents to protect elderly patients from Marla, as she uses her endearing personality to charm her way out of any real consequences. While many of the best courtroom dramas still have some faith in the system itself, I Care a Lot examines how it works in practice with cynical glee.

Any film that has such little faith in humanity’s virtues could be difficult to invest in, but I Care a Lot is clearly not attempting to empathize with any of its characters. Even though Pike gives one of her best performances, she’s fundamentally an anti-hero that the audience is rooting against. Although Marla’s whip smart personality and ability to deliver stinging one-liners makes her compulsively watchable, her schemes are only interesting because they are doomed to fail. Pike gives a performance that epitomizes privilege and cruelty. Marla perceives her clients sensitivity as a weakness, and uses any sign of compassion as an opportunity for exploitation.

‘I Care a Lot’ Has a Great Supporting Cast

While any film with a lead character as unlikable as Marla risks irritating its audience, I Care a Lot features a stellar cast of character actors who represent different aspects of evil. Marla’s villany is not isolated, as the various lawyers, mob figures, and law enforcement officials that she is forced to interact with are just as ruthless as she is. The result is a darkly vivid slice-of-life film that pits a series of selfish individuals against each other; the key to the film’s brilliant satire is that many of these consequences could have been avoided if Marla and her cohorts took a moment to empathize with the people that they were conning. Despite her selfishness, Marla still has room in her life for a romantic relationship with her partner, Fran (Eiza González), which suggests that Marla has some capacity for empathy, even if it's only reserved for a few select individuals.

Although its focus is primarily on the legal system, I Care a Lot features a compelling depiction of the mafia. Chris Messina gives a great performance as Dean Ericson, a mafia-associated lawyer who is forced to confront Marla in a legal battle; it's a darkly hilarious scene, as despite the shady actions he takes to protect his clients, Dean is still shocked by Marla’s cruelty. Macon Blair also appears in a standout supporting turn as Feldstrom, a man who falls victim to Marla’s scheme. Although Blair succeeds in initially generating empathy for his character, Feldstrom’s descent into violence shows the cyclical nature of violence within I Care a Lot’s world.

While there are standout roles from everyone from Isaiah Whitlock Jr. to Alicia Witt, I Care a Lot’s features a notably dark turn from Peter Dinklage, who co-stars as the crime lord Roman Lunjov. Roman is the only character whose capacity for mayhem rivals Marla’s, as he shares her cynical nature and has become blind to the ramifications of his actions. It’s one of Dinklage’s best roles because Roman’s cunning, ruthless persona is the opposite of the warm-hearted characters he’s best known for. Although it’s an intimidating performance, Dinklage shows a softer side of Roman’s personality through his relationship with his mother, Jennifer Petersen (Dianne West).

Marla Grayson Is a Great Anti-Hero

Marla is a unique protagonist for I Care a Lot because there aren’t nearly enough female anti-heroes in cinema. Although the notion of being an anti-hero is often associated with traits of toxic masculinity, Marla’s villainy is defined by her complete lack of compassion. Marla doesn’t go out of her way to harm her victims, nor does she seem to take pleasure in their suffering; rather, the simple act of conning them seems to bring her satisfaction.

Marla isn’t the first anti-hero that Pike has played, as I Care a Lot has a lot in common with Gone Girl. Both films follow manipulative characters who refuse to engage in any ethical debates about their actions; Pike succeeds in showing how her characters’ charismatic outward persona masks their darker inhibitions. Disturbing, thought-provoking, and amusing in the darkest of ways, I Care a Lot is a candy-colored shock to the system that features one of the most malevolent protagonists in recent memory.

