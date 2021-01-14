Netflix has just announced I Care a Lot will be hitting the streamer on February 19th and also released the first trailer for writer-director J Blakeson’s brutal new movie. I got to see the film at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and it’s extremely well done and loaded with great performances. The film follows a highly successful legal guardian (Rosamund Pike) and her partner (Eiza González) who manage a number of elderly “clients” for personal financial gain. Their racket is to place the senior citizen in an assisted living home and then to fleece them for all they are worth. When they attempt to do their routine with a seemingly innocent new client (Dianne Wiest), they get a lot more than they bargained for. The film also stars Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Macon Blair. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

While some trailers give away everything, what I love about the way this trailer is cut is that it absolutely sells you on the movie without letting you in on the various twists and turns. Also, if you’re used to just seeing Rosamund Pike in serious roles, you can get a taste of her brilliant, nasty performance.

Check it out below along with the official synopsis. In addition, I spoke to Rosamund Pike and J Blakeson at TIFF so you can watch them talk about I Care a Lot here.

Here's the official synopsis:

Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. It's a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest "cherry," Jennifer Peterson (two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest) - a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play - one that's neither fair, nor square.

