The Big Picture Raunchy romantic comedies are back in style, with Madison Hatfield's I Could Dom promising a mix of humor and heart.

The new exclusive trailer follows June, a people-pleaser trying to prove her assertiveness by pretending to be a dom on a date.

Hatfield's film explores self-love and coming into one's own, with a comedic twist on navigating your desires.

Raunchy comedies are making a comeback of late. Between the successes of Joy Ride, Bottoms, and No Hard Feelings last year and the box office dominance of Anyone But You, audiences have shown an appetite for R-rated laughs, especially of the romantic variety. Writer, director, and star Madison Hatfield promises much of the same, with plenty of heart, in her new short film I Could Dom which is set to make its world premiere at the Aspen Shortsfest on April 5. Ahead of its debut, Collider can share an exclusive trailer that shows Hatfield taking on her friends' challenge and donning a leather suit for a night of pretend.

I Could Dom stars Hatfield as June, who's described as a people-pleaser once again navigating the terrifying dating world. Determined to prove her friends wrong and show her assertiveness, she makes an ill-advised move that could backfire hilariously — she goes on a date with a sexually submissive man and tries to be a dom. The teaser shows just how little her friends believe her as they laugh off her ability to take charge with her date. She surprises (and scares) them, however, when she says that sex is just pretend, and she is definitely capable of pretending. When she puts on her new outfit, she becomes far more assertive behind closed doors, even if it's all just an act. Much of the comedy will come from just how little being a dom comes naturally to her, as teased by the final few seconds where she fiddles with her zipper to find the optimal height.

Billed as a "sex comedy for people-pleasers," Hatfield's short film also explores themes of self-love and coming into one's own as June explores what's out there for her in the dating scene. As her date progresses, the facade of a dom she puts up will slowly crumble and force her to confront her own desires. Hatfield promises a sweet, funny, and positive adventure that will see June figuring out what she wants and ultimately how to ask for it from her partner. Rounding out the cast around Hatfield is Queen of the South's Derek Evans, Doom Patrol's Hannah Alline, and The Color Purple's Adetinpo Thomas.

Madison Hatfield Has a Solid Resume Beyond 'I Could Dom'

Close

Hatfield is surrounded by a strong production team with Billy Magnussen, Anne Hollister, and Shane Andries executive producing through their HappyBad Bungalow banner while Rocco Shapiro, Sean Valdivieso, Vincent Stalba, and Elise Greene served as producers. I Could Dom is Hatfield's latest directorial effort following the premiere of both her debut short, Post-Citrus, at the 2022 Atlanta Film Festival and her debut feature, Courtney Gets Possessed, which hit digital platforms last year. Before the jump behind the camera, however, she built an acting resume featuring a few bigger titles with appearances in Atlanta, The Other Black Girl, Chicago Med, and P-Valley among others.

I Could Dom makes its debut at the Aspen Shortsfest at the Wheeler Opera House on April 5 at 8 p.m. The festival runs from Monday, April 1 through Sunday, April 7 in Aspen, Colorado. Check out the exclusive trailer for Hatfield's short film above.

I Could Dom (2024) A people-pleaser recently back in the dating pool goes on an ill-advised date with a sexually submissive man to prove to her doubtful friends that she could totally be a dom. Director Madison Hatfield Cast Madison Hatfield , Derek Evans , Hannah Alline , Adetinpo Thomas Writers Madison Hatfield

Get a Shortfest Pass