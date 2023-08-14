The Big Picture The trailer for I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me promises a thrilling experience with a main lead detailing his bizarre and unexpected journey.

The trailer for the upcoming satirical crime thriller begins with the assertion that "[e]verything I'm writing in this novel is true — I can prove it. And I won't ask anyone to believe me." Based on Juan Pablo Villalobos' award-winning novel of the same name, the brief but heavy-knit trailer for I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (No voy a pedirle a nadie que me crea) promises a fun and thrilling experience, complete with a main lead detailing how his life suddenly took an odd and bizarre turn — and he's not expecting anyone to believe him.

The Mexican writer's past involvement in a criminal network inspired him to "write the novel of his dreams," which has been described as an "autobiographical fiction." In the trailer, grad student Juan Pablo prepares to go to Barcelona to study a PhD in Literature. However, just as he thought his life was beginning to fall into place, with his girlfriend Valentina joining him on his trip, one phone call changed his life forever. Before he leaves Mexico, Juan Pablo gets embroiled in an illegal organization that inspired him to write the now award-winning novel, all while his life is taking an insane, menacing turn.

Produced by Zeta Studios and Exile Content, with Fernando Frías (I'm No Longer Here) at the helm, I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me joins Netflix Mexico's slate of upcoming films, including Pedro Páramo, The Great Seduction (La gran seducción), The Darkness Within La Luz del Mundo, A Deadly Invitation (Invitación a un asesinato), Hurricane Season (Temporada de huracanes), and the forthcoming film adaptation of Bárbara Anderson’s book The Two Hemispheres of Lucca. Villalobos' other novel, titled Down the Rabbit Hole (Fiesta en la Madriguera), also joins the stellar lineup.

Image via Netflix

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me, published in 2020, is one of the author's best works to date, made increasingly entertaining by its comedic take on real-life tragedies presented in his book. While most book-to-film adaptations have been hit-or-miss, the upcoming film is shaping up to be a worthy addition to Netflix's long list of international gems.

No release date has been set yet for the upcoming film, but Collider will update as soon as new information becomes available. You can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.