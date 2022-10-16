The 60s saw sitcoms hit their stride, with countless classics remaining both reference points and punchlines to this day. From quirky families and undercover agents, to even talking farm animals, everything was fair game, yet two attempts at blending the supernatural with the domestic stand above the rest: Sol Sak’s Bewitched (1964-1972) and Sidney Sheldon’s I Dream of Jeannie (1965-1970). With concepts as interchangeable as the storylines, replete with copy-and-paste characters in both central and minor roles these two stalwarts of the decade had more in common than most. However, through all the similarities, one had the staying power thanks to a premise with in-built conflict: class and familial obstacles.

'Betwitched' and 'I Dream of Genie' Are Shockingly Similar

Both Bewitched and I Dream of Genie were produced by Screen Gems for ABC and NBC respectively. Both feature blondes, magic, and the issues that arise as the Other attempts to fit into mainstream society. Swap out a witch for a genie, blonde and leggy Elizabeth Montgomery for blonde and ab-tastic Barbara Eden, Dick York for Larry Hagman, and an ad-man with an astronaut and you’ve got Jeannie’s set up. However, Bewitched is regarded as the more mature of the two and with good reason: a show that reflects the audiences’ prejudices (unconscious or otherwise) as well as their beliefs regarding race, politics, and assumptions about ‘good’ families are exposed as being dated or outright wrong, all under a guise of light-hearted sitcom. As well as this, a constant and inevitable class war simmers beneath the surface, one in which Samantha (Montgomery) and her ilk reside at the top of the food chain, while the mere mortals, specifically her husband, Darren "Durwood" Stephens (York/ Sargent) become the peasants. This hierarchy is at the crux of Endora’s (Agnes Moorehead) distaste for Darren, who she sees as unworthy of her daughter and her powers. To the audience, there is no question about the purity of their love- both husband and wife have an understanding: no magic, just pure, suburban, normality. This is a goal shared, although never achieved thanks to the constant interference from family as well as the occasional threat of a real-world attempt at exploitation. A conflict of class, magic, and intrusion is a constant reality that feeds into every episode, and one which is not lost on either protagonist, who insist upon cooking, cleaning, working and traveling the mortal way, much to the disgust of Samantha’s family who raised her better.

'I Dream of Genie' Is the Sexier Production of the Two

Jeannie (Eden), on the other hand, is a servant. She doesn’t have aspirations beyond pleasing her master, Tony Nelson (Hagman), although is prone to destructive bouts of jealousy in the presence of women who may catch his eye. “Master” Nelson isn’t quite as adamant about his leggy lodger keeping her powers at bay, but as per the rules of comedy, her tendency to blink up trouble is exasperating. I Dream of Jeannie doesn’t have the same allegorical social-ladder struggles as Bewitched, because most of the conflict is borne from Jeannie trying to meddle (often for better, occasionally as a “lesson”), and ultimately seeking only to please Nelson. For his part, Nelson's aim is to hide her powers, but not control them, as lesser men in the real world might. But without an Endora-like to remind Jeannie of her status (in this case, subservient) , or a husband/master/ landlord/ whatever the heck they are, to become apoplectic at her use of magic, there isn't a whole lot of drama to build upon. It's not about saving a marriage or promoting diversity or anything much beyond a hot and subservient chick being, well, hot and subservient. Obviously there are mini-battles and moments of tension, but blink and you’ll miss it, if you will. Having said that, what Jeannie lacks in stakes and "lessons" it makes up for in costuming and color. There's no doubt that of the two, it’s the far sexier production.

On that note, Samantha and Darren love a good snog. Most episodes end with an eye roll from the latter, followed by a mutually-appreciated peck or two. In other words, these kids dig each other, and are clearly characters fighting the good fight together to the same end: maintaining a strong and supportive marriage despite their different upbringings. Conversely, Jeannie skips down the one-way street of throwing her arms around Larry Hagman (nice work if you can get it) and aggressively planting kisses over his face while he tosses up between pushing her away or just letting her get it out of her system. In other words, it’s male fantasy- a woman dressed in alluring attire, throwing herself at the fella who can take it or leave it. Considering its hey-day Barbara Eden, I’d suggest the latter, but it takes ol' Larry a few seasons to see this.

But even if it’s not a show that contributes to a wave of feminism, what it lacks in politic, it makes up for with some quirky side characters. Take Major Roger Healey (Bill Daily), Nelson’s colleague, buddy, and confidant. Privy to the powers of Jeannie, Healey begins with an urge to use her magic for personal gain but soon realizes the wish fulfillment deal, when enacted by Jeannie, is more trouble than it’s worth. Having said this, the guy is only human, and regularly encourages the perks that comes from knowing an expert in the art of magic. Of course there are those who suspect something is amiss in Casa Nelson, particularly with his constant and dotty companion, thus the act of dodging their prying eyes takes up most of the airtime. Nelson's superior, Dr. Bellows (Hayden Rorke) and his wife, the OG Karen, Amanda (Emaline Henry), are always sniffing around, resulting in a lot of wide-eyed expressions and convoluted exuses. Bewitched has more than the odd workplace nuisance: Samantha’s extended family provides enough drama for an entire series, with the aforementioned wolf in wolf’s clothing, Endora, practical joker Uncle Arthur (Paul Lynde), and Aunt Clara (Marion Lorne) who can barely pull off a card trick let alone harness her powers appropriately. In the mortal realm, the series benefits from Darren himself, who becomes incensed at the sight of anything with connotations of wands and wizardry, his boss, Larry Tate (David White) who would heighten his status with some magical shortcuts, and the quintessential yenta, Mrs Pearce (Gladys Kravtiz) who knows there’s something untoward going on in the neighbour's house and spends her days peering through the curtains to prove it.

Who Comes Out on Top?

If you're looking for a cast of kooks who would be a joy to have over for dinner, I Dream of Jeannie wins hands down. Jeannie is sexy, unequivocally warm, and eager to please (so she’d probably do the dishes). Plus, you get the endearing Roger and easy-on-the-eye Nelson to discuss all-things NASA. However, when it comes to craft, Bewitched contains the in-built tensions of 60s suburbia, of lighthearted shenanigans and well-meaning witchcraft. Rather than a story of a woman’s quest to be the apple of her fella’s eye(and for said fella to keep it under wraps), Bewitched offers a meeting of equals, a discussion of class, and allusions to an ever-changing society where the pristine lawns of the Stepford Wife are making way for a new breed of woman, and slowly intermingling community. And there’s Endora, bringing the chaos but also the kaftans. If that’s not reason enough for first place, I don’t know what is.