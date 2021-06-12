Schell Games announced today that I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, the sequel to their award-winning VR puzzler, will launch this summer on SteamVR, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and PlayStationVR headsets. Schell Games also revealed that geek icon Wil Wheaton and award-winning songwriter Puddles Pity Party are lending their talents to the game, bringing the 1960’s spy-fi era to life like never before. A playable demo showcasing the tutorial, a new intro credits music experience, and part of the first mission will be available June 16th on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Supported headsets will be the Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest platform via Oculus Link, AirLink, and Virtual Desktop. More headsets will be supported for the full launch of the game.

After secretly surviving the end of the first game, I Expect You To Die 2 takes players on six brand-new missions across the globe to stop Zoraxis’ plans for world domination. In this sequel, players must put their creative thinking skills to the test as they plunge into the world of espionage and become an elite super spy. Each mission features ingenious puzzles, cunning villains, dangerous locales, and is connected by a cohesive story line, culminating in an explosive ending. The first mission? Protect the prime minister, who is attending a theater production featuring world famous actor and celebrity John Juniper.

Wil Wheaton steps into the shoes of celebrity extraordinaire John Juniper, who joins players on their quest to stop the Zoraxis organization’s nefarious plans. Taking inspiration from the first game, I Expect You To Die 2 features a title theme song performed by “the sad clown with a golden voice,” world-renowned singer and songwriter Puddles Pity Party.

You can watch our exclusive reveal of the game’s intro sequence here:

“I Expect You To Die 2 builds upon everything our community loved about the first game, and we’re excited to take players on another adventure filled with espionage,” said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. “Wil and Puddles have been amazing to work with, and their enthusiasm has helped us expand the I Expect You To Die universe in compelling new ways. With Wil Wheaton bringing life to John Juniper, and Puddles’s dynamic performance of the new theme song, we’re confident players will feel immersed in this rich, story-driven evolution of the original game.”

I Expect You To Die 2 offers players a comfortable, seated VR experience from start-to-finish, requiring limited movement and minimizing motion sickness. With accessibility in mind, more people can enjoy the full I Expect You To Die 2 experience in VR without sacrificing gameplay.

KEY FEATURES:

Unmasking The Spy And The Liar - Six unique missions give players a complete elite spy experience. The game also includes speed run and souvenir card systems to put a player’s skill and cunning through the ultimate test.

A Mission’s Worth 1000 Words - A central storyline following the Zoraxis quest for world domination expands the lore of the I Expect You To Die universe.

Get Your Head in the Game - An immersive environment lets players explore a variety of locations and surroundings, including a 360° intro sequence and theme song that propels players into a world of espionage.

Check out the newly revealed gameplay trailer here, too!

About Schell Games:

Schell Games is the largest full-service education and entertainment game development studio in the United States. Founded in 2002 by award-winning game designer and author Jesse Schell, the company’s talented array of artists, engineers, producers, and game designers create original games for PC, VR/AR, and mobile, including I Expect You To Die, an award-winning VR puzzle game franchise; Until You Fall, a VR sword fighting game; Happy Atoms, a digital and physical interactive chemistry learning set; Mission: It’s Complicated, an LGBTQ+ superhero visual novel; and HoloLAB Champions, a VR lab practice game. In addition to creating original games, the company counts some of the world’s most respected brands as clients, including The Walt Disney Company, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Lego, Yale University, Universal Studios, Fred Rogers Productions, The Smithsonian Institute, and the US Department of Education. For more information on Schell Games, visit https://www.schellgames.com.

About Oculus:

The Oculus team at Facebook Reality Labs lets people defy distance—connecting with each other and the world—through world-class VR hardware and software. The Oculus content team pursues the creation of best-in-class games, narrative experiences, and new VR use-cases like fitness, productivity, and travel. Oculus joins other teams at FRL dedicated to cutting-edge research, computer vision, haptics, social interaction, and more. Facebook Reality Labs is committed to driving the state of the art forward through relentless innovation.

