In 1997, the self-proclaimed anarcho-punk band Chumbawamba had one of the biggest hits of the year with “Tubthumping,” an ode to drinking, resilience, and pissing the night away. 25 years later, the song’s lead singer Dunstan Bruce is 59, feeling powerless, and angry at the direction the world is heading in. Bruce joined Chumbawamba as a way to change the world, but all these years later, Bruce isn’t sure that the band’s attempt to shake up the system from the inside did much at all. A quarter-century after his biggest success, Bruce has been knocked down, and he’s struggling to get back up again.

I Get Knocked Down follows Bruce (who co-directed the film with Sophie Robinson) as he looks back at his life, the history of Chumbawamba, and his attempt to revive his activism-infused music career once more with his new band, Interrobang. In Dunstan’s exploration of his past, present, and future, he is haunted by the so-called “Ghost of Chumbawamba Past,” a man that follows Dunstan around wearing a mask that looks like the smiling baby from the cover of the band’s “Tubthumper” album.

As Dunstan says early on, “it’s hard to be an angry old man,” and I Get Knocked Down is at its best when Dunstan focuses on his attempts to continue his punk rock career near the end of his 50s. After all these years, Dunstan has more to say with his latest band, and while the group doesn’t have nearly the audience that Chumbawamba had in their heyday, the songs seem to mean more to him, crowds be damned. The film explains that Chumbawamba was almost a way to “rebel against being normal,” and at this point in his career, Dunstan’s message is clearer and more pointed, with decades of experience behind him.

Yet Chumbawamba is also described as being “weird for the sake of being weird,” and I Get Knocked Down can often feel like that as well. The Ghost of Chumbawamba Past concept grows old rather quickly, and yet, the film drags the idea out for far too long and far too often. This character is frequently an insight into Dunstan’s thoughts at any given moment, even though the scene often makes these moments clear without the narration.

I Get Knocked Down also can be extremely performative at times, with Dunstan using a megaphone to scream Network’s famous line “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore!” to no one, or having him carry a sign around in crowds that says “Am I Invisible Yet?” And while Chumbawamba’s antics certainly made them one of the more notable one-hit-wonder bands of the late 90s, having Dunstan as a co-director shows a disconnect in how important the band was to him—understandably—compared to how the rest of the world saw Chumbawamba. For most, Chumbawamba was the band that wrote the song that was fun to sing when out drinking and not much else, but you’d never get that from I Get Knocked Down’s view of the band.

I Get Knocked Down is most interesting when the film is at its most direct, with Dunstan either trying to make it with his new band, or exploring the history of Chumbawamba with other former members of the band. Dunstan’s involvement seems to take any objectivity out of this story, and often turns this into a frequently irritating self-reflective look at his own insecurities through the eyes of the Ghost of Chumbawamba Past. Chumbawamba was clearly a band that wanted to do great things and fell short of that goal, and similarly, I Get Knocked Down is a curious concept to explore, but gets bogged down in its apparent attempts to be weird for the sake of being weird.

Rating: C

I Get Knocked Down premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest festival.

