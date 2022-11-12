As part of its holiday season lineup, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for I Hate Christmas, the Italian comedic series which is set to premiere on the streamer on December 7.

The trailer starts with a bold statement, “Christmas doesn’t care about your happiness.” This is then followed by the claim, “The one thing that matters is if you a have family.” Italian actress Pilar Fogliati who plays Gianni rounds up her moments of personal introspection with the vow, “I shall not bend.” With Christmas fast approaching and the prospect of meeting the whole family at year’s end, single nurse Gianni is keen on avoiding the awkward questions about her relationship status by getting a partner before the yuletide season in 24 days.

The trailer shows Gianni at a family dinner, here she is proud of her achievements in her career but her family members seem to care more about her relationship status. Amidst the subtle jibs thrown her way, Gianni snaps and falsely declares to her family that she has a man and she’d be bringing him home for Christmas. This revelation makes a family member remark, pleased, “There’s hope for everyone!” With the gauntlet thrown down, she returns to her friends, and they discuss how she might get a partner fit to take home for Christmas in 24 days.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Falling for Christmas’ Review: Everyone Shut Up, Lindsay Lohan Is Back!

Soon, however, it gets to the hard part – going on dates and meeting the men available. First, there is Carlo who would like her to get on a seaplane and she seems scared by the prospect. Then there are the parties at the club, calm dates in a fishing boat, a rejection, and an accidental romp with a high schooler. In the end, over a toast, Gianni and her friends can all agree, “Top or bottom is the same. Christmas is a pain.” While truly torn by the task ahead of her, Gianni is reminded by a colleague at work that sometimes the things we search for are closer than we imagine. Gianni soon begins to wonder if happily ever after does exist or if she would have to deal with those awkward questions during Christmas dinner at her parents’ house alone.

Directed by Davide Mardegan and Clemente De Muro, I Hate Christmas is a remake of the Norwegian series, Hjem til Jul. The series cast also includes Fiorenza Pieri, Massimo Rigo, Marzia Ubaldi, and Alessio Praticò among others.

I Hate Christmas premieres on Netflix on December 7. Check out the trailer below: