Suzie Pickles is back and ready to dance. The HBO Max original series I Hate Suzie is returning for a three-episode second season. The follow-up, I Hate Suzie Too, is set to premiere on the app on December 22, for a three-episode "ant-Christmas" special.

I Hate Suzie originally premiered in 2020 and followed the life of former teen idol and actress Suzie Pickles. After some pretty compromising pictures were released of the former pop star, Pickles struggles to keep her marriage to husband Cob afloat while they both try and protect their son from the fal out of the leak. All the while, Pickles' manager Naomi is trying her best to keep her client's career from going into a death spiral. Pickles is played by former Doctor Who star Billie Piper, and season two will show Pickles after the fallout of the events of the first season.

With a new agent, new PR, and a new job dancing on the show Dance Crazee, Suzie is returning to the public eye after being pushed away by those closest to her. With the help of her best friend and agent Naomi, played by Leila Farzad, Suzie will try and keep her son Frank's life as stable as possible. All the while, her run on Dance Crazee will leave her spinning.

Along with the announcement, a new trailer for the second season was also released, giving us a glimpse into Suzie's ongoing spiral. The trailer shows her participating in the frenetic dance show and struggling to keep her life together, emphasizing the precariousness of her' stability, and her constant need for approval by a fickle public.

The series is written by Lucy Prebble and also co-created with Piper. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with Sky Studios. Executive producers on the series are Andrea Dewsbery, with Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, alongside Piper and Prebble. Dawn Shadforth directed all three new episodes.

I Hate Suzie Too will premiere on HBO Max on December 22. You can stream all episodes of Season 1 on HBO Max now, and you can watch the trailer below.