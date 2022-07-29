Over the years, film and television series have been delayed by issues of work-related injuries and incidents on set which have sometimes resulted in the delay in the production of affected projects. The highly anticipated Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever experienced such delays with an injury sustained by Letitia Wright in November 2021, however, the same won’t be said for the filming of the second season of I Hate Suzie given an injury to one of its cast members, Billie Piper.

Per Deadline, the actress sustained the injury during a post-filming promotional shoot. The incident occurred during what has been described as a Strictly Come Dancing-style (or Dancing With the Stars as it's called in the US) scene wherein the actress suffered a fall and injured her back. Earlier reports had said that the injury would affect the filming for the second season titled I Hate Suzie Too but this will not happen as filming has since wrapped. Piper who stars on the show as Suzy Pickles was taken to hospital yesterday after the incident at the shoot.

Her fall happened during a fictional television series created for the show titled Dance Crazee with the contest’s inspiration coming from the popular celebrity dance series.

With the second season’s production wrapped, the series will air later this year on Sky and HBO Max. After a successful first season, the show earned three BAFTA nominations including one for Piper. The actress both stars and co-created the show alongside Lucy Prebble. I Hate Suzie follows the story of a young lady, Pickles, who is a former teenage pop star and TV actress.

Pickles experienced the unfortunate incident of having her phone hacked and dealing with explicit photos of her person out in public. While dealing with that, she struggles to keep her marriage intact while also taking care of her son. Her career is also not exempt from the turmoil that has beset her life. Following on from her work on I Hate Suzie, Piper has been tapped to star in Netflix’s new series, Coming Undone which is an adaptation of Terri White’s memoir which chronicles her struggles with her mental health.

I Hate Suzie also stars Leila Farzad who was nominated for a BAFTA for her role. The series is directed by Georgi Banks-Davies and Anthony Neilson and written by Prebble. Julie Gardner, Liz Lewin, Cameron Roach serve as executive producers alongside Piper and Prebble.