The origins of Steamboat Willie are well known, stemming from directors Walt Disney and Ub Iworks and marking the public debut of Mickey Mouse. Now that the historic short is in the public domain, however, a new movie is warping that backstory into something far more sinister. Collider can exclusively share the official trailer for I Heart Willie, an upcoming slasher from director Alejandro G. Alegre that reimagines the mouse into a sinister killer with a somber past that has become a local legend drawing in unsuspecting victims. Two of those potential victims are YouTubers Daniel (Sergio Rogalto) and Nico (Micho Camacho), who are invited to investigate a haunted property and document their findings related to the sinister force lurking in the area.

Myths exist about the exact inspiration for Mickey Mouse, but in I Heart Willie, the prevailing legend is that the character featured in Disney's Steamboat Willie was inspired by a deformed boy known as Willie who was born with a half-human, half-mouse-like appearance. Tragically, abuse pushed young Willie to isolate himself, only coming out to attack trespassers and steal their skins for his nightmarish bodysuit. Although the gruesome story has since faded into memory, interest in Willie is rekindled by a string of disappearances that entice thrillseekers like Daniel and Nico to search for answers. What they find waiting for them is a deadly game of survival as the murderer steps back out of the shadows.

In the trailer, the YouTubers' group sets out to investigate the haunting of Steamboat Willie while in search of "the best story," despite their friend's urging to just let evil lie. Immediately, things take an eerie turn as they find creepy drawings, newspaper clippings, and a twisted airing of Steamboat Willie playing on a television in a building they explore. One member of the group's assertion that "evil never dies" is soon proven true as the killer pulls on his mask and makes his entrance. Wielding a blowtorch, a hacksaw, and some knives, he gets to work torturing his new victims with a gleeful giggle, appearing seemingly out of nowhere like Jason Voorhees. It culminates in a steamy, grimy, gory climax that sends Daniel and Nico's group running for their lives drenched in blood. Maya Luna and Daniela Porras also star, with American Rust's David Vaughn playing Willie.

'I Heart Willie' Is Both a Slasher and a Love Story

Vaughn pulled double duty for I Heart Willie, penning the script in addition to playing the killer. The story he helped craft is more than a reimagining of Steamboat Willie's origins, as it will also feature a chilling love story at its heart. Filmed entirely in Michoacán, Mexico, and aided by local producers Liz Sanchez and Arturo Renteria with a cast and crew largely made up of Mexico City residents, it's even imbued with elements of the culture to help it stand out from other horror projects. Between its dedicated team and a rousing response from viewers at the Morbido Film Fest and beyond on the festival circuit, executive producer Princeton Holt is convinced that the title will be a sleeper hit in theaters with a few surprises you'll want to wait through the end credits for:

"We’re thrilled to bring I Heart Willie to audiences everywhere. This film was made with the fans in mind, and we can’t wait for it to be an unforgettable experience—packed with scares, thrills, and a great time for everyone. We are confident I Heart Willie will become a cult classic, leaving fans talking long after the credits roll. By the way, speaking of end credits, don’t leave too early, or you might miss something."

I Heart Willie isn't the only Steamboat Willie-themed horror flick releasing this year. In April, Screamboat will finally sail into theaters, boasting a team that includes director Steven LaMorte at the helm, Terrifier producers working alongside him, and Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton, playing the titular Willie. Before that, though, I Heart Willie will be on the big screen for one night only across North America on February 26. Check out the trailer in the player above.