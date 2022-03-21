Yahya Abdul-Mateen II continues to take Hollywood by storm as the Watchmen star is now set to star in the whistleblower drama from Amazon Studios titled I Helped Destroy People. The announcement also comes with the news that Michael B. Jordan has joined as producer alongside Adbul-Mateen II.

The film is based on the New York Times article of the same name that Janet Reitman wrote in 2021 about FBI agent Terry Albury. Albury was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities post-9/11 given that he was the only Black agent in his bureau. His story is one that showed his own frustration with his work, leaking information to the public, and taking a stand against what he thought was wrong on the war on terror and what it eventually did to Albury and his career.

Abdul-Mateen II is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal from visionary director Michael Bay titled Ambulance. But Abdul-Mateen II has been making a name for himself in both television and film. Whether it's playing Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections or winning an Emmy for his work in Watchmen, he's someone to watch and I Helped Destroy People seems like a great next step for him! Hand of God creator Ben Watkins is set to write the script and Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce for Outlier Society while Abdul-Mateen II is producing for House Eleven10.

Photo: Nadja Klier © 2020 Paramount Pictures

Frustrated with the war on terror that captivated the nation after 9/11, Albury began to publicly disclose classified information on the operation and it eventually landed him in prison. And while there are many aspects of the war on terror that is hard to unpack and look at, even now over 20 years after the events of 9/11, we're still learning about what happened in places like the FBI during that time. The article the film is based on was only released in 2021 and it was a new story for man of us so it is still something that we're learning about each day and I Helped Destroy People will be a fascinating look into Albury.

Seeing Abdul-Mateen II take on a role like Albury will be exciting for the star and this is definitely a new kind of role for him. Bringing Albury to life won't be easy but it's a job that Abdul-Mateen II is definitely up for and we can't wait to see what he brings to Albury's story!

