The UK once again gave us a new dating show with I Kissed a Girl. Hosted by Dannii Minogue, the Australian actress and singer plays cupid to ten single ladies. The start of the show begins with two women meeting for the first time with a kiss. They enter the Italian masseria as a couple and meet the rest of the cast. The cast could stay with their first woman who later kisses someone new at the kiss off. New women enter the masseria like bombshells on Love Island. The season ends with the remaining couples deciding to stay together with a kiss or not kiss to end their relationship in front of their loved ones.

The show is available on Hulu and was filmed in September 2023. The reunion revealed some updates for the couples, but Americans couldn't watch the show until August 2024. Which couples are staying strong after meeting on the show?

Are Abbie and Lisha Still Together?

Abbie Cole and Lisha Paige were an original couple that immediately hit it off on the LGBTQ dating show. However, they had a hard time communicating later. Naee Stoute and Priya Sohanpal had the power to send a couple home, and they chose Abbie and Lisha. The couple revealed at the reunion that they were still going strong. Abbie and Lisha are still dating and give updates to their fans. "When she always gives you princess treatment," she wrote in a TikTok with videos of Lisha carrying her suitcases, gifting her with candy, and more on September 16. They also celebrated their anniversary at the start of the month.

The reunion showed Lailah Muscat leaving the show and saying the fast pace wasn't for her. Meg Homer reached out to Lailah after Eva Adamson didn't turn to kiss her in the finale. They began dating and are still together. Lailah posted pictures with Em Cumming and Beth Samara on Instagram. "It’s been a year ago and a day since we walked into a Masseria looking for love, safe to say we found it," reads the caption on the September 15 post. The couple regularly posts pictures together for their fans.

The rest of the couples from the season are no longer together. Lisha said she dated everyone in her town in Wales already. Her perfect woman was blonde and girly like Abbie. Abbie was tired of men hitting on her before the show because of how she looked. Luckily, their dating troubles ended thanks to the show. It's unknown if I Kissed a Girl will get a second season, but I Kissed a Boy is returning for season 2. I Kissed a Girl is available to stream on Hulu.

I Kissed a Girl Release Date May 5, 2024 Cast Dannii Minogue , Charley Marlowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

