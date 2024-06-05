The Big Picture Lailah Muscat dislikes reality TV dating due to overwhelming stress.

Former I Kissed a Girl star Lailah Muscat has just revealed that she’s not a fan of reality TV dating! Muscat, along with 15 other contestants, was part of the first-ever season of the first British dating game show to feature exclusively lesbian and bisexual women. While Muscat eventually found love with her fellow contestant Meg Homer, she opened up about the stress of being on a reality dating show. During the I Kissed a Girl Reunion which aired on June 2, 2024, Muscat talked about her experience in the following words:

“You prepare for it because it’s not going to be like anything you’ve experienced in the real world, but once you’re in, it’s so overwhelming.”

The reality star talked about how the sparks between her and Homer only started to fly once the cameras stopped rolling. It was evident that the pressure was getting to Muscat when she decided to leave the show in I Kissed a Girl, Season 1, Episode 7. During the reunion, Muscat confessed that it was difficult to date multiple people on the show and quickly move on from one person to the next.

Lailah and Meg Got Close After Filming Stopped

The 25-year-old from Cardiff believes that finding love on the show is one thing, but bringing that relationship into the real world is a huge shift that’s “not for everyone.” Despite that, in an interview with BBC Newsbeat, she admitted that being surrounded by lesbian and bisexual women was a wholesome and positive experience for her. “I’ve probably never felt so comfortable in who I am,” added the reality star.

Muscat and 24-year-old Meg Homer didn’t hit it off on the sets of I Kissed a Girl. However, a few days after the filming for the show had ended, Homer reached out to Muscat on Instagram. "I knew she wasn't feeling herself in there,” Homer referred to Muscat’s exit from the show. She also mentioned that her goal was to check up on her, which she revealed in the following words:

“I thought I'd drop her a little message, see how she was getting on.”

Little did they know that, soon enough, their conversation would take a flirty turn. Muscat admitted that the two of them later found out that they had liked each other during the show. But since the reality TV stars also had to focus on other connections, they couldn’t really focus on each other. Once they were far away from the stress of being filmed, though, they naturally ended up forming an authentic connection. Muscat and Homer have officially been dating since December 2023 and have even introduced each other to their friends and family.

The two had been waiting for the I Kissed a Girl finale to air before taking their relationship public to avoid spoiling the show. But Homer admits that it’s been difficult to watch the series back, considering that she was completely blindsided and stood up by Eva Adamson in the finale. However, she reflected that she was happy with how things turned out in the end. “Even though there aren’t winners of the show, it does kind of feel like we won,” added Muscat while referring to her happy relationship.

All episodes of I Kissed a Girl Season 1 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

