The Big Picture I Know This Much Is True explores the deep bond between twin brothers and tackles mental health issues with empathy and nuance.

Mark Ruffalo delivers an outstanding performance, portraying two distinct characters with emotional depth and authenticity.

The series sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals dealing with mental and emotional health struggles, while avoiding melodrama and glamorization.

While traditionally film and television existed as completely separate entities, the development of the “prestige TV” movement within the industry has indicated that the two mediums are largely similar. Television is in no way a less ambitious venture, as many of the industry’s finest actors have done their best work on the small screen. While actors like Oz’s J.K. Simmons and The Sopranos’ James Gandolfini earned their breakout roles on HBO drama shows, the prestige network has also allowed major stars to take risks on challenging material that would never make it to the big screen. While by no means an easy series to watch, Mark Ruffalo gives a career-defining performance in the brilliant drama miniseries I Know This Much Is True, bringing to life issues of mental health, depression, and infrastructural cruelty in stunningly intimate detail.

What Is ‘I Know This Much Is True’ About?

Image via HBO

Based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb, I Know This Much Is True explores the relationship between two brothers, whose lives become intertwined by incomparable tragedy. Ruffalo plays identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, who grew up in Three Rivers, Connecticut in the 1990s. While Dominick is a writer whose professional career has hit a downward spiral, he often finds himself having to watch over Thomas. Thomas is a paranoid schizophrenic, and while he has kept a majority of his symptoms under control, occasionally has violent episodes that force his brother to intervene. The series does a great job of not stigmatizing mental health issues, as living with schizophrenia is just part of Thomas’ reality.

I Know This Much Is True utilizes a compelling non-linear narrative structure, which serves as an effective means of charting the history of Dominick and Thomas’ dynamic. While flashback sequences can often be used as a lazy excuse to deliver exposition, I Know This Much Is True only includes specific moments from the brothers’ childhood that cast their current relationship in a different light. The series emphasizes the burden that Dominick feels he is under when taking care of Thomas. While as a child he was occasionally embarrassed by his brother’s seemingly volatile nature, his uneasiness turns to anger in his adulthood when he’s once again asked to play a parental role in Thomas’ life. As with many of HBO’s best prestige miniseries, I Know This Much Is True contains moments of emotional specificity that a feature film would not be capable of.

While the flashbacks prove successful in showing different stages in the twins’ family history, I Know This Much Is True analyzes the flaws of the healthcare system after a violent outburst from Thomas lands him in a facility. In what is intended to be a protest of the Gulf War, Thomas severs his own hand in a public library and is sent to a hospital that specializes in patients deemed “too dangerous” to exist within the outside world. While Dominick argues, rightfully so, that his brother is of greater harm to himself than anyone else, his words continuously fall upon deaf ears. The series emphasizes how, despite the different paths that their lives took, Thomas and Dominick’s childhood dynamic is largely the same; Thomas is still a scared broken child, with Dominick as his watchful protector. It’s the inverse of a coming-of-age narrative that shows the importance of having empathy as a child.

Mark Ruffalo Gives His Best Performance in ‘I Know This Much Is True’

Image via HBO

While he has given no shortage of great performances, I Know This Much Is True gave Ruffalo his most challenging role to date. It’s very easy to see how the series could have gone disastrously awry if it wasn’t for a focused performance at its center. If Dominick’s frustrations were misperceived as aggression, the series would fail to have an empathetic protagonist that the viewer could invest in; more critically, a disrespectful portrayal of a character with paranoid schizophrenia would have betrayed the series’ intent to shine a light on the traumatic mental disorder. Thankfully, Ruffalo avoids stigmatizing either character, ensuring that neither of them is defined by just one characteristic.

While actors playing twins can often be seen as a gimmick, Ruffalo succeeds in creating two fully fleshed-out characters in I Know This Much Is True. While the digital wizardry needed to allow Ruffalo to interact with himself on screen is impressive in its own right, the technology is only there to enhance the intimate work that he was already doing. By adding in physical nuances and subtle changes in facial expression, Ruffalo shows how Dominick and Thomas can be distinguished. Ruffalo shows his Dominick has grown embittered by the world, and while it’s easy to cast this simply as cynicism, it can be traced back to his unflinching devotion to his brother; similarly, the sickly lack of confidence that Ruffalo brings to his performance as Thomas shows how he has dealt with being treated like an “outsider” for his entire life.

‘I Know This Much Is True’ Shines a Light on Mental Health

Close

While I Know This Much Is True can make for a grueling watch, the series serves as an important reminder of the silent battles people go through when dealing with their own personal mental and emotional health. The series finds the tragic similarities between the conflicts that Thomas and Dominick wage; Thomas’ symptoms worsen when he begins to feel increasingly paranoid during his experiences in the facility, and Dominick grows heartbroken when he has to fight through legal minutia to simply give his brother a voice.

While Ruffalo’s performance is undeniably the reason to watch the series, writer/director Derek Cianfrance is equally critical to I Know This Much Is True’s success. As he proves with the heartbreaking marital drama Blue Valentine and the swoony period romance The Light Between Oceans, Cianfrance can capture the depths of human misery without ever descending into melodrama. I Know This Much Is True may be his grimmest work to date, but its refusal to glamorize the nature of its story merits praise.

I Know This Much Is True is streaming on Max.

Watch on Max