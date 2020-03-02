‘I Know This Much Is True’ Trailer Has Mark Ruffalo Playing Twins in HBO Drama Series

HBO has released the first trailer for Derek Cianfrance‘s limited series adaptation of Wally Lamb‘s novel I Know This Much Is True. The series stars Mark Ruffalo in dual roles as twin brothers, one of whom suffers from mental illness.
I really like Cianfrance’s movies, and it’s been a minute since his 2016 feature The Light Between Oceans, which was just kind of dumped between studios rather than a reflection on the film’s quality (it’s solid, but not as good as Blue Valentine or The Place Beyond the Pines). While there’s a lot of TV to make demands on our time, I will certainly give I Know This Much Is True a shot, not just because of Cianfrance and Ruffalo, but because it appears to have a really intriguing story that’s worth exploring over the course of six episodes.
Check out the I Know This Much Is True teaser trailer below. The series premieres on April 27th and also stars Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Bruce Greenwood, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn.
Here’s the official synopsis for I Know This Much Is True:
From acclaimed writer and director Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine,” “The Place Beyond the Pines”) comes I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE, a six-part limited drama series debuting this April, starring Mark Ruffalo (Emmy® winner for HBO’s “The Normal Heart”), who also serves as an executive producer, as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.
Melissa Leo (Emmy® nominee for HBO’s “All the Way” and “Mildred Pierce,” Academy Award winner for “The Fighter,”) stars as Ma (Concettina Ipolita Tempesta Birdsey), mother of Dominick and Thomas; Emmy® winner Rosie O’Donnell as Lisa Sheffer, a social worker for unit two at the Hatch Forensic Institute; Emmy® winner Archie Panjabi as Dr. Patel, Thomas’ newly appointed psychologist; Imogen Poots as Joy Hanks, Dominick’s live-in girlfriend; John Procaccino as Ray Birdsey, Dominick and Thomas’ stepfather; Rob Huebel as Leo, Dominick’s best friend; Philip Ettinger as the young adult Dominick and Thomas Birdsey; Aisling Franciosi as young Dessa Constantine; Michael Greyeyes (HBO’s “True Detective”) as Ralph Drinkwater, a former classmate from Dominick and Thomas’ youth whose life intersects once again with Dominick; Guillermo Diaz as Sergeant Mercado; Marcello Fonte as Domenico Onofrio Tempesta, Dominick and Thomas’ maternal grandfather from Sicily; Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Hume, head of the board at the Hatch Forensic Institute; Brian Goodman as Al, an older cop; with Academy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank, a self-absorbed grad student hired by Dominick; and Emmy® nominee Kathryn Hahn as Dessa Constantine, Dominick’s ex-wife.