‘I Know This Much Is True’ Trailer Has Mark Ruffalo Playing Twins in HBO Drama Series

HBO has released the first trailer for Derek Cianfrance‘s limited series adaptation of Wally Lamb‘s novel I Know This Much Is True. The series stars Mark Ruffalo in dual roles as twin brothers, one of whom suffers from mental illness.

I really like Cianfrance’s movies, and it’s been a minute since his 2016 feature The Light Between Oceans, which was just kind of dumped between studios rather than a reflection on the film’s quality (it’s solid, but not as good as Blue Valentine or The Place Beyond the Pines). While there’s a lot of TV to make demands on our time, I will certainly give I Know This Much Is True a shot, not just because of Cianfrance and Ruffalo, but because it appears to have a really intriguing story that’s worth exploring over the course of six episodes.

Check out the I Know This Much Is True teaser trailer below. The series premieres on April 27th and also stars Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Bruce Greenwood, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for I Know This Much Is True: